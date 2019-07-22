When is Season 4 of Money Heist coming out? La Casa de Papel creator hints at a possible 4th Season

The Netflix series La Casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist, debuted its 3rd Season over the weekend and already fans are wondering whether a renewal will happen for the show.

While there isn’t much information from the streaming service, one can already be optimistic for an eventual fourth season. One reason is that the show remains one of the most popular binge-worthy foreign language series today.

But does this mean that Netflix is considering another outing for the show? Here’s what to know about the likelihood of another season of Money Heist and when to possibly expect it.

Will there be a Season 4 of Money Heist?

Those who follow the series undoubtedly know that it would be criminal to let the series end at season 3 with the final episode leaving on a massive cliffhanger. But given the cliffhanger, it’s no surprise the Netflix viewers are wondering about the show’s future.

However, according to the creator of Money Heist/La Casa de Papel, the show which follows Tokio and the gang being led by the robbery mastermind known as The Professor will continue.

Back in June during a press conference for the latest season, elPeriódico states that Money Heist creator Álex Pina had this to say about whether or not to expect another season:

“They’re a group of people who still have a lot to say. It took us quite a long time to decide. We wanted to respect our work. The success of the series around the world has been so crazy.”

So in summary, even though Netflix hasn’t announced a date or renewal yet, the people running the show have every intention of making a fourth season happen.

When will Money Heist Season 4 hit Netflix?

Looking at everything from the show’s past, everyone’s favorite veg out pastime has been relatively consistent over the years releasing a new season sometime every year.

The first season dropped in 2017, around the same time frame as Season 1 and 2’s release at home. Part 2 was released around April of 2018 and the 3rd part just recently in July of 2019.

Putting this in context, one can easily imagine a fourth season dropping sometime in 2020. If one were to make an estimate, with production not yet started, it might be safe to expect the 4th outing sometime around late summer or the fall of that year.

Either way, it’s safe to say more Money Heist will be arriving soon.

Until then, Money Heist season 3 can be streamed on Netflix now.