When does My Big Fat Fabulous Life return to TLC?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is headed back to TLC this January. Whitney Way Thore and her group of friends will be living their best lives as they share some exciting experiences along the way.

Last time viewers saw My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore and Buddy Bell were in an awkward place. The two kissed on a few occasions last season, and the season ahead reveals they have kissed again. What is this relationship they share and how will it affect Whitney and her new boyfriend moving forward?

Whitney Way Thore debuted her relationship over the summer. Chase Severino was seen in several Instagram photos with the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star. As months went by, the two appeared to be serious, but their engaged status wasn’t revealed until TLC gave the green light. The proposal was filmed for Season 6 of the show, which is why the secret had to be held.

The new season of My Big Fat Fabulous life reveals that there are going to be more health issues with Glenn and Babs Thore. Whitney Way Thore is seen talking to her brother about the recent issues and facing the reality that things are happening in her parents’ lives.

There will also be some issues discussed regarding how Chase Severino feels regarding Buddy Bell. He flat out tells Whitney Way Thore that he thinks Buddy Bell is in love with her. Things are awkward, and it is very clear that Whitney still worries about her friend’s past drug use.

In a scene from the sneak peek, Chase leaves the room after his girlfriend reveals that she promised something to Buddy.

A lot is going to happen on My Big Fat Fabulous Life and viewers won’t want to miss a second of it. From engagement to weightlifting tournaments, Whitney Way Thore has had a busy couple of months while filming the show.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns to TLC on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 8/7c.