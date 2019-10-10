When does Desus & Mero return to Showtime?

Desus & Mero is returning to Showtime to finish up Season 1 of the popular talk show where Desus Nice and The Kid Mero take on the hottest trending topics and interview some of the biggest entertainment, sports, and political stars.

After nearly two months off for a summer break, and also so they could take their show on the road in a series of tour dates, Desus and Mero are kicking off the second half of their season. The return includes an appearance and live performance from Da Baby, who is famous for songs including 21 and Suge.

Back in August, Desus & Mero doubled the number of shows when it began airing two nights a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. That was a successful move for the show, and when they return next week, the series will continue with that schedule.

In addition to Da Baby, other guests lined up for the last part of Season 1 include Taraji P. Henson, Forest Whitaker, and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Desus and Mero are also known as The Bodega Boys for those who follow on their podcast. Desus, whose real name is Daniel Baker, and The Kid Mero, whose real name is Joel Martinez, were longtime acquaintances, both growing up in the Bronx. They reconnected on Twitter years ago and started working together in what has become a very successful partnership.

Before joining the Showtime lineup, Desus & Mero was a hit on the Viceland network. When the show aired on that network, it was on five nights a week, a schedule that was reportedly not sustainable for the duo, who have so many other irons in the fire.

Desus & Mero airs Mondays and Thursdays at 11/10c on Showtime.