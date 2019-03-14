What We Do in the Shadows 2019 release date: Here is when the comedy horror TV series premieres on FX

By John Thomas Didymus

14th March 2019 12:00 PM ET

The What We Do in the Shadows TV series is set to premiere on FX Networks in March 2019. The FX series is the U.S. TV adaptation of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 New Zealand film of the same name, and follows four vampire roommates in Staten Island who have lived together for “hundreds and hundreds of years.”

Ahead of the premiere of What We Do in the Shadows on FX, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming comedy series, including release date, cast, trailers and plot.

What We Do in the Shadows 2019 release date

What We Do in the Shadows will premiere on FX on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 10/9c.

How many episodes are there in What We Do in the Shadows?

What We Do in the Shadows Season 1 will have 10 episodes. Each episode will be 30 minutes long.

What We Do in the Shadows production details

What We Do in the Shadows is an American adaptation of the 2014 New Zealand horror comedy film of the same name.

The TV series is written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), who wrote and directed the 2014 movie with Clement, serves as director.

Clement and Waititi are also executive producers of What We Do in the Shadows TV series with Scott Rudin, Paul Simms, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush.

The production company behind the series is Defender Films, in collaboration with FX Productions.

The TV series stars Kavyan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen.

FX Networks gave What We Do in the Shadows a 10-episode series order in May 2018. The premiere date of March 27, 2019, was announced at the 2019 TCA winter press tour in February.

Filming of the series, which took place in Toronto, Ontario, started in October 2018 and ended in December.

What We Do in the Shadows trailer

FX Networks released the official trailer for What We Do in the Shadows on February 4, 2019.

The network had released a Birthday Teaser on January 9, 2019.

FX released two teasers for What We Do in the Shadows Season 1 on October 31, 2018. The first teaser was titled Fingers:

The second teaser was titled Cash or Credit:

What We Do in the Shadows cast

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows stars Kavyan Novak as head vampire Nandor the Relentless, Matt Berry as British vampire Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as the seductive female vampire Nadja, and Mark Proksch as the “energy vampire and day-walker of sorts” Colin Robins.

Harvey Guillen plays Guillermo, Nandor’s familiar.

Recurring cast members include Doug Jones, Beanie Feldstein (as Jenna), Jake McDorman, and Hayden Szeto (as Jonathan). Intriguing characters in the series include Ariane Laezza as Bridge and Tunnel Vampire, Francesco Antonia as Badabook, Mike Dara as Count Rapula, and Craig Henry as Vampire DJ.

What We Do in the Shadows plot: What is the story about?

What We Do in the Shadows TV series will have a mockumentary format, with a crew documenting the lives of the four vampires who have lived together for hundreds of years. The four vampires — Nando the Relentless, Laszlo, Nadja and Colin Robinson –live as roommates in Staten Island.

The vampires, struggling to adapt to life in 21st century New York City, hunt human victims by night and stay indoors all day to avoid the sun.

“They had assumed Staten Island was all of New York, or maybe even all of America,” EP Paul Simms said, “so there’s a whole story where they go and meet the Manhattan vampires, who are a little bit cooler than they are.”

The four are enjoying their relaxed lifestyle in Staten Island when they are visited by their leader, the dark lord Baron Afanas, who reminds them of their life-mission of “total and complete domination of the New World.”