What time are the 2018 Daytime Emmys on and how to watch this year’s 45th annual awards show

We’re counting down the hours until the soaptastic start of the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards which takes place later today at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California, and if you’re wondering how to watch the Daytime Emmys this year, we’ve got you covered!

What time are the Daytime Emmy Awards?

The 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet coverage begins at 2pm PT (5pm ET) and the main event, hosted by Mario Lopez (“Extra”) and Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”), begins at 5pm PT (8pm ET).

How can you catch all the live action and glitzy glamour? See below.

How to watch the Daytime Emmy Awards 2018, and what channel are they on?

There are two ways for you to check out the fabulous fashions and amazing acceptance speeches this year:

First, you can stream the awards show online via the Daytime Emmy website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram platforms.

Second, you can watch the awards show on KNEKTTV, a digital TV network, at https://www.knekt.tv/

Who is hosting the red carpet show?

Once again the beautiful and talented Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, General Hospital) will host the live red carpet show and conduct backstage interviews with the winners.

Who is presenting the prizes?

Several other soap stars are taking on some of the hosting duties. In addition to General Hospital’s fabulous and funny Carolyn Hennesy, her co-stars Finola Hughes, Michelle Stafford, and Laura Wright are scheduled to announce prizes.

The Young and the Restless stars Sharon Case and Kristoff St. John will hand out gongs, while The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Lang, Heather Tom, and Rena Sofer will congratulate some of the happy winners.

Days of Our Lives’ veteran super stars Deidre Hall and Suzanne Rogers, along with fan favorites Sal Stowers and Greg Vaughan will be also be seen handing over awards.

Which shows have the most nominations?

Here’s what you can expect once the ceremony begins — get your scorecards ready!

Not surprisingly, ABC super sudser General Hospital nabbed the most overall award nominations (26) including the plum category, Outstanding Drama Series.

The CBS soap The Young and the Restless and the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives both earned 25 nominations each, while the CBS show The Bold and the Beautiful received 18 nominations.

While we’re waiting for part two of the daytime awards show to pop up, let’s take a look at what went down at the 45th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy® Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday…

Who were the winners at the Creative Arts Emmys?

CBS super soap The Bold and the Beautiful came out on top, winning seven awards including gongs for stunt coordination, makeup, costume design, and lighting direction.

Speaking of B&B, Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee, B&B) and Michael Park (ex-Jack, As the World Turns) nabbed a Daytime Emmy for their TODAY SHOW appearance along with the cast of Dear Evan Hansen.

And, Mark Teschner, General Hospital’s supreme casting director was handed a trophy (his 9th) for Outstanding Achievement for a Casting Director.

So that you can keep track of the results at home, here’s a list of the major acting and show nomination categories:

Daytime Emmy Awards: Main nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

GENERAL HOSPITAL

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

Outstanding Lead Actress

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)

Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS)

Maura West (Ava, GH)

Laura Wright (Carly, GH)

Outstanding Lead Actor

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)

Michael Easton (Finn, GH)

John McCook (Eric, B&B)

Billy Miller (Drew, GH)

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS)

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Marla Adams (Dina, Y&R)

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R)

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, DAYS)

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R)

Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Y&R)

Jacqueline McInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Wally Kurth (Ned, GH)

Chandler Massey (Will, DAYS)

Anthony Montgomery (Andre, GH)

Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R)

Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS)

Outstanding Younger Actress

Reign Edwards (Nicole, B&B)

Hayley Erin (Kiki, GH)

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, DAYS)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH)

Outstanding Younger Actor

Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS)

Rome Flynn (Zende, B&B)

Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed, Y&R)

Casey Moss (JJ, DAYS)

Hudson West (Jake, GH)