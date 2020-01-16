What is the success rate of Married at First Sight and who are all the couples that have been matched?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Married at First Sight is airing Season 10, and in ten seasons, there have been a lot of couples matched.

Even though so far only eight couples have remained married, despite 19 remaining married at the end of their season, 34 have been matched and married total. The success rate as of Season 9 is 27.6 percent.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit who the experts thought would make it.

Season 1: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Courtney Hendrix and Jason Carrion, and Monet Bell and Vaughan Copeland

Jamie and Doug remained married on decision day and are still married with a daughter and a son on the way. Courtney and Jason stayed married on decision day but have since divorced. Monet and Vaughan decided to divorce on decision day.

Season 2: Jessica Castro and Ryan DeNino, Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio, and Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone

Jessica and Ryan remained married on decision day but divorced after a volatile break-up and restraining order. Davina and Sean decided to divorce on decision day. Jaclyn and Ryan stayed married on decision day but later divorced.

Season 3: Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell, Ashley Doherty and David Norton, and Samantha Role and Neil Bowlus

Vanessa and Tres stayed married on decision day but later divorced. Vanessa went on to appear on Married at First Sight: Second Chances.

Ashley and David split on decision day. David also went on to appear on Married at First Sight: Second Chances. Samantha wanted to stay married on decision day, but Neil decided that he was done with the marriage.

Season 4: Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast, Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz, and Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson

Sonia and Nick decided to stay married on decision day but later divorced. Heather and Derek divorced on decision day after a pretty tumultuous relationship. Lillian and Tom stayed married on decision day but later divorced.

Season 5: Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek, Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon, and Ashley Peta and Anthony D’Amico

All three couples stayed married on decision day, but only Ashley and Anthony are still married. They have a one-year-old daughter, Mila.

Season 6: Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, Molly Duff and Jon Francetic, and Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley

Shawniece and Jephte are the only couple from Season 6 of Married at First Sight to still be married. They share a one-year-old daughter named Laura.

Molly and Jon decided to divorce on decision day after Jon recorded Molly saying some awful things about her husband at a night club. Jaclyn and Ryan decided to stay married on decision day, but have since decided to divorce.

Season 7: Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson, Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd, and Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty

All three of these couples from Season 7 of Married at First Sight decided to stay together on decision day, but only Danielle and Bobby are still married. They have a daughter, Olivia, who will turn one in February.

Season 8: Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller, Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess, Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo, and Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar

Decision Day showed an even split of the four couples who wed on Season 7 of Married at First Sight. Stephanie and AJ and Kristine and Keith stayed married while Kate and Luke and Jasmine and Will got divorced. The former two couples are still married.

Season 9: Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson, Deonna McNeil and Greg Okotie, and Amber Bowles and Matthew Gwynne

At the end of Season 9 of Married at First Sight, Iris wanted to stay married but Keith was done with the marriage to his virgin bride, Iris. Beth and Jamie stayed married and are still married, as well as Deonna and Greg. Amber and Matt chose to divorce.

