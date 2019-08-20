What is Stagecoach on Bachelor In Paradise?

Thanks to Blake Horstmann, viewers of Bachelor In Paradise now know that there’s a music festival called Stagecoach and it’s the place where former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants supposedly hang out.

During last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, Caitlin Clemmens entered paradise and Blake immediately admitted that he knew her already. Surprise, surprise – they had met at Stagecoach. It was also at Stagecoach that he hooked up with several of the women, including Kristina and Caelynn.

But what is Stagecoach?

The Stagecoach Festival is an outdoor country music festival, which is held in Indio, California. The festival was first held in 2007 and it’s founded by Paul Tollett. While the festival is primarily country music, attendees can also hear bluegrass, roots rock, and alternative country music.

The festival acts as a sister event to the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The two festivals take place in the same spot, one week apart.

In 2019, the year that Blake met most of the Bachelor In Paradise women, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Bret Michaels, Sam Hunt, Luke Combs, Lynard Skynard, Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, and Tom Jones were some of the artists performing during the three-day festival.

The event took place on April 26 through 28, 2019.

And it sounds like Stagecoach heard that Blake is constantly mentioning the festival on Bachelor In Paradise, as the festival offered to host one of the dates next year.

RT if you want to see @BachelorABC @BachParadise film a date at Stagecoach next year ✨ — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) August 7, 2019

Twitter went crazy after Blake revealed that he had met Caitlin at Stagecoach, something he has said about all the other women he has hooked up with.

Me booking my stagecoach ticket so i can get on bachelor #bacheloreinparadise pic.twitter.com/O1n1Eqli9e — Caroline Aprig (@caprig6) August 20, 2019

Raise your hand if you ‘met’ Blake at Stagecoach #bacheloreinparadise pic.twitter.com/Ij3l7rNU8i — Lauren (@BadgerLauren) August 20, 2019

Take a shot every time Blake says he met someone at stagecoach #bacheloreinparadise pic.twitter.com/2Ry8xBMcv9 — BIP Tweets (@BIPRealitea) August 20, 2019

If you’re thinking about attending Stagecoach in 2020 with the goal of meeting Bachelor In Paradise stars, then know that all ages are welcome. Kids ages 10 and under come in for free, and the event takes place rain or shine. Tickets for the advanced sale already happened in July, but more tickets will be available soon.

