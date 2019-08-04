What is Rebecca’s secret on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 is just beginning and before the first episode airs, it’s already clear that there will be a ton of drama. Some of that may come Rebecca’s way once she makes her way to Tunisia to meet a much younger man in Zied.

When Rebecca comes clean to Zied about a secret she’s been holding onto, it could cause a rift in their relationship before they even get a chance to move forward.

It’s not that obvious either. As the show introduces 47-year-old Rebecca, she admits she has a love of filters and even uses a ring light to soften her appearance for photos and for when she video chats with Zied, who is more than two decades younger at 26.

When he does see her without all the filters, she’s worried he will think she’s too old and looks nothing like the photos she sent him.

If Rebecca is worried about that, her other secret is going to be a huge problem. What we know about this budding 90 Day Fiance star is that she’s been married three times and has three kids.

What she hasn’t disclosed yet to Zied from Tunisia is that she’s still legally married, as her latest divorce is still ongoing.

Rebecca isn’t currently in a relationship with someone else, but the fact she isn’t divorced yet could be a problem for Zied when he finds out. So why wouldn’t Rebecca disclose this information before she takes a trek to Tunisie to meet the “man of her dreams?” Obviously, because he wouldn’t be okay with it.

It’s not entirely clear when Rebecca and Zied met each other face-to-face, but according to Starcasm, her divorced didn’t complete until July, which would have been well after her trip. The site nailed down her divorce timeline, confirming Rebecca separated from her previous husband on January 4 and filed for divorce on May 9.

Another interesting fact about Rebecca’s third marriage is that he also is a foreigner. He was from Morocco and came to the U.S. with her after they got married on a spousal visa, which is a bit different from the K-1 visa we see on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.