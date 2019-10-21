What is #DEMODAY? 90 Day Fiance fans want to know more about Caesar’s friend Jeremy on Before the 90 Days finale

On the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 finale, Caesar Mack met up with a friend to update him and TLC viewers on his relationship status with Maria.

And as an excited Caesar told his friend Jeremy that he and Maria are talking again (and that she’s still asking for money), many couldn’t help but wonder about his handsome friend or the message on his t-shirt.

What is #DEMODAY?

Jeremy, Caesar’s voice of reason, was wearing a shirt with #DEMODAY emblazoned across the front and that might make him a fan of an entirely different reality show that airs on another station.

#DEMODAY t-shirts are sold by Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper. These plain grey shirts with the #DEMODAY label run $26 on the couple’s Magnolia website.

What we don’t know is if Caesar’s friend Jeremy has anything to do with Fixer Upper or if he’s just a fan.

Who is Caesar’s friend Jeremy?

While Jeremy’s t-shirt had quite a few 90 Day Fiance fans on the hunt to figure out what it meant, just as many wanted to know more about Caesar’s friend too.

There were plenty of comments on social media about Caesar’s friend, with some viewers questioning how the two ever became friends in the first place.

How? Why ? Are Ceasar & Jeremy friends?!!!! #90DayFiance — Amy (@lovnights) October 21, 2019

Can we just spend more camera time with Jeremy? Forget Caesar and his dumb butt! #90DayFiance Let’s find love for Jeremy! Give him and show and put me on it! — Myles K. Wren (@myleskwren) October 21, 2019

After all, Jeremy seems so good looking and he makes a lot of sense too. So when Caesar excitedly told him that he was back with Maria and this time was THE time for sure, Jeremy decided that his friend was beyond saving.

Like many of us, Jeremy wanted to know how many times Caesar is going to fall for Maria’s tricks and keep sending her money. It seems that everyone can see it except Caesar.

And now, a whole lot of 90 Day Fiance fans are hoping that Jeremy comes to save them from this storyline that just keeps going and going. Many hope he’ll show up again.

Maybe we’ll get another Jeremy appearance at the Tell All.

Fine, TLC, I will endure delusional/fake Caesar if his hot friend is in every future scene forever. No Jeremy? No deal! #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/r2yerhBiOS — sunnygrims (@sunnygrims) October 21, 2019

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.