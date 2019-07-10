What happened to the OutDaughtered house?

OutDaughtered features the Busby family. Adam and Danielle are parents to all girls — Blayke and the quints. Their journey has been documented on TLC, and most recently, a move in the middle of the holiday season has rocked the Busby’s lives.

When one of the twins came down with a cough, Danielle was concerned. After getting her to the doctor, it was discovered that there was some mold in Ava and Olivia’s room. Of course, Adam and Danielle wanted to get it checked out, and when they called in the experts, they got more than they bargained for.

It was discovered that the house the OutDaughtered family lived in was filled with mold. Living in it was no longer an option and they had to get it treated immediately. The Busbys tried a less invasive treatment which brought down the mold numbers, but it wasn’t a cure-all.

The Busbys were forced to find a rental while their house was being gutted from the inside out. It wasn’t easy for the OutDaughtered crew, especially for the quints. Adjusting to a new house and a new routine was a challenge, especially in the middle of the holiday season.

Adam was worried about the girls destroying things in the rental home after makeup was smeared into the rug. The OutDaughtered home was covered in mold and was no longer habitable, so living in a rental was the only choice.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.