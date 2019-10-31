What happened to Otis on Chicago Fire? Yuri Sardarov leaves cast

What happened to Otis on Chicago Fire still frustrates fans of the show. The character had been with Firehouse 51 since Season 1 on NBC, and his exit was a shocking opening to Season 8.

Actor Yuri Sardarov played Brian “Otis” Zvonecek, and he appeared in the credits for every episode of the first seven seasons. The conclusion of a warehouse fire during the Season 8 premiere ended up being his last call.

While the show is working hard to introduce a new young firefighter in the job that Otis held, Blake Gallo won’t be able to replace the personality and humor that Otis brought to the show each week.

What happened to Otis on Chicago Fire?

While responding to a warehouse fire, Firehouse 51 suffered through a boiler explosion during Season 8, Episode 1. Otis was too close to the boiler, and the other firefighters later discovered him while trying to clear injured people from the building.

Otis was brought back in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, but he ended up passing away after uttering one last phrase to his great friend, Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso).

The loss of Otis hit the firehouse hard, which was expected after he had been there for years. The clip below shows how Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) plans to make sure that nobody forgets their fallen friend and firefighter.

As with any television drama like this one, the show must go on. There are lots of great comedic moments from over the years that Otis will be remembered for, in addition to all of the difficult story arcs that character went through. That includes getting shot during a call at the end of Season 5.

Though actor Yuri Sardarov is no longer a member of the Chicago Fire cast, the character of Otis Zvonecek is one that fans are never going to forget.

