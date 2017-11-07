What happened to Craig Tester’s son Drake from The Curse of Oak Island?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 comes after the tragic death of Craig Tester’s son Drake earlier this year.

The 16-year-old, the brother of Jack Begley, is known to fans after previously appearing on the show with his dad in Season 3.

He spent six weeks on the island in 2015 and had reportedly been planning to head out to the island again this summer.

Drake passed away on March 26 from a seizure disorder which he had since birth and which would appear once every few years for a few minutes.

He left behind dad Craig, his mother Becky, brother Jack and his sister Madeline as well as a large extended family.

A keen long-distance runner, Drake was part of both the track and cross-country teams at Traverse City Central High School in Michigan.

He was also a member of the choir. Drake previously attended the city’s Children’s House school from when he was a toddler until sixth grade.

Drake was known for his positive and loving personality as well as his humor, selflessness and for placing huge value on his family and friends.

He appeared in two episodes of The Curse of Oak Island — Season 3 Episode 5, “Disappearing Act”, and Season 3 Episode 7, “The Missing Peace”.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and the whole Oak Island team.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.