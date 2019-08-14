What are espadrilles? Bachelor In Paradise star Jordan Kimball brings fashion into fight

Jordan Kimball is known in Bachelor Nation as being the resident male model. It’s no secret that he cares about people’s opinions of him, his own looks, and his career. So when he got into a heated argument with Christian during last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, fans weren’t surprised when he threw out the word “espadrilles.”

In fact, fans were ecstatic that Jordan called out Christian for wearing shoes on a beach, something Blake Horstmann had done earlier this season because he injured his toe.

SCREAMING at Jordan saying that Christian is a big dingus for wearing athletic shoes and not espadrilles to paradise 😂 #bachelorinparadise — headyen (@HeadynSmoth) August 14, 2019

@jordan__kimball Laughed so hard this morning, you are the best of Paradise "wore athletic shoes..on entrance!" Lol "Get a pair of espadrilles" You are hilarious! #jordanfan — LG (@LauraGrey8) August 14, 2019

But what are espadrilles?

Espadrilles are summer shoes that are often flat. Both men and women can wear them, and sometimes, you can find them as high-heeled shoes as well. The name comes from the flexible sole, which is made from esparto rope. The top of the shoe can vary, including made some cotton fabric or even string to create a sandal.

Espadrilles are both comfortable and flexible in terms of fashion. Since they come in both flats and high heels, they can be paired with anything from a summer dress and a bikini to jeans and shorts.

Even though violence isn’t condoned on these shows, it seems that viewers really enjoyed seeing Jordan bodyslam Christian. On Twitter, people supported Jordan’s actions through hilarious posts and videos, but many were disappointed that the episode ended on a “to be continued.”

It will be interesting to see how this fight escalates on next week’s episode and whether Jordan will face consequences for getting violent with Christian. Plus, maybe Christian will think twice about wearing athletic shoes on the beach when Jordan Kimball is around, should he ever be invited back to Bachelor In Paradise.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.