Were Dancing with the Stars judges too hard on Hannah Brown?

Hannah Brown had been best-known for her appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but she may have changed that narrative this fall. Hannah B made it to the Dancing with the Stars finals.

On Monday night, it seemed the judges graded her on a different scale than other performers in the first round. Performing a beautiful Viennese waltz, it looked like a dance that deserved a higher score. Fans agreed.

While Carrie Ann Inaba gave Hannah B and Alan Bersten a 10 for it, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli each gave them a nine.

Len was SMILING watching Hannah dance which is RARE ! How dare he give her a 9 !! #hannahbrown #TeamAlanbamaHannah #hannah #dwts — johana ✨ (@johanapaguay) November 26, 2019

A full video of the first performance by Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten is shared below. For anyone who has been cheering on Hannah B this season, it is well worth checking out. Even though she only got a score of 28 for it, it was a beautiful waltz.

Later in the evening, Hannah B and Alan took to the stage again. This time, they were allowed to perform a freestyle. The couple danced to a combination of Girl On Fire (Alicia Keys) and Hollaback Girl (Gwen Stefani) to finish out their night.

The second dance definitely woke up the trio of judges. They all gave Hannah and Alan a 10 this time, leading to a perfect score for the couple.

With the scores from their two dances, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten finished the night with a combined score of 58. This was noteworthy, though, because it placed them in third place, based just on what the judges had felt took place on the night.

In the end, being third place in the scores from the judges didn’t hold back this power couple.

To close out the episode, hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews let the world know that Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten had just won Dancing with the Stars.

While it would have been great for them to have two perfect scores during the season finale, Hannah and Alan still walk away with the Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC in 2020.