Watch the Google Pixel 3a commercial with rappers 2 Chainz and Awkwafina

Google announced the release of its new mid-range Pixel 3A and 3A XL phones on Wednesday and their new commercial featuring 2 Chainz and Awkwafina has been picking up quite a bit of buzz.

The new spot on YouTube featuring rappers 2 Chainz and Awkwafina relaxing while getting manicures at a nail shop and talking about all the features they want to see in a phone and those they don’t want.

Awkwafina talks about storage and voice assistance, complaining that she had to delete a picture of her grandma so that she can take another picture of her grandma.

Both Awkwafina and 2 Chainz agree that they want a phone that knows their schedules, their tastes and where to get what they want when they need it

“Are we asking too much for a phone that does the dope things we want without paying for the dumb things we don’t want?” Awkwafina asks.

Google recommends its new 3A phones as the answer to the needs of the two rappers and they decide to do away with their current phones and replace them with the new Pixel 3A.

Google’s new Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL reflect the company’s drive to attract customers with phones that come at lower prices while sharing many of valued functionalities of their higher priced flagship devices.

The new phones include several key features and provide a way for users to get great photography experience at much lower prices. The Pixel 3A costs only $399 while 3A XL costs $479.

Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3 are similar, with the main difference between them being the spec. Google Pixel 3A is a bit of a downgrade in comparison to Pixel 3.

At Google’s recent I/O developer conference, the company announced new Assistant functionalities, such as photo sharing, creating a memo, voice command and calendar invite.