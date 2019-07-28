Watch Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian let loose in Turks and Caicos in new KUTWK sneak peek

Keeping Up with the Kardashians may not be returning for a couple of months, but you can still get your fix with the exclusive previews E! has been dropping.

This newest preview isn’t as dramatic as last season’s roller coaster, but it does show the Kardashian girls letting loose and having fun away from their mom roles.

In this preview, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian go on a girls’ trip with a group of their friends to a family-favorite destination: Turks and Caicos.

Khloe expresses immediately that she’s afraid of girls’ trips because she’s worried that there will be drama between the ladies. Kourtney reveals that everyone likes each other, beside a couple of the women, which makes Khloe a little bit hesitant.

However, Khloe soon loses her nerves about the trip as the girls and their friends jet off in a pair of boats on the crystal blue Turks and Caicos waters.

Khloe and Kourtney and their pals make their way onto an abandoned ship in the ocean where they jump off of it into the water.

They’re also shown laughing, drinking, and generally just having a great time letting loose. After last season’s wild ride, we all know Khloe deserves a bit of fun!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus.