Big Brother proposal: Watch as Swaggy C proposes to Bayleigh Dayton on the live BB20 finale and she says yes!

Big Brother 20 was undoubtedly one of the most exciting seasons in years. At the live BB20 finale, it got even more exciting when Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton finally got to reconnect.

Sitting across from Bayleigh with the rest of the Big Brother houseguests who were sent home, Swaggy C stood up and confessed to Bayleigh that he had been spending a lot of time with her family. In fact, he was at their wedding anniversary recently and spent a few weekends bonding with her dad.

Then, Swaggy walked forward, toward Bayleigh, who was previously sitting with the BB20 jury members. He reminded Bayleigh of a spat they had inside the Big Brother house where she told him to take control and be a man.

Then, he proclaimed that he was taking control before falling to one knee and asking Bayleigh if she would marry him.

We didn’t have to wait long to find out what Bayleigh said. She excitedly rushed out, “Yes, yes, yes, yes!”

It was a historic Big Brother moment, as no other houseguests have proposed on their own finale night. Bayleigh and Swaggy C may not have won Big Brother 20 but they found each other and that is pretty sweet!