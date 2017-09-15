Was ancient site Gobekli Tepe built by extraterrestrials? Ancient Aliens investigates

Ancient Aliens this week heads to the ancient Turkish site of Gobekli Tepe — which some Ancient Astronaut Theorists believe may have been built with the help of an extraterrestrial civilization.

The mysterious site, which lies around seven miles northeast from Turkey’s city of Şanlıurfa, not far from the border with Syria, measures just 980ft wide and 50ft deep.

But it includes more than 200 pillars, including the world’s oldest known megaliths — which were built in huge “T” shapes.

Altogether it includes around 20 circles of stone and 200 pillars, with building thought to have taken place in various forms on the site for hundreds of years.

Pictograms and carved reliefs, including those of human arms, vultures and other predatory birds, as well as lions, foxes and snakes, appear on many of the pillars.

But it is the combination of the site’s complexity and the date it was built that has some questioning its origins.

Archaeologists have dated parts of Gobekli Tepe to more than 12,000 years ago — which make them nearly twice as old as Britain’s famous historical site Stonehenge.

It is also more than 5,000 years before the first early human civilizations were said to have emerged from Lower Mesopotamia, so was built at a time when humans were thought to be simply hunter-gather types.

If that was the case, how did they build something as complex as Gobekli Tepe?

Did they receive help from aliens? Alternatively, was it built by a lost civilization? And does it hold secret clues from the past?

The Ancient Aliens episode features author Andrew Collins — author of the book Gobekli Tepe: Genesis of the Gods.

