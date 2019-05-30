Villa Vendome in Miami Beach, FL: What to know about the RHONY cast trip pad

During last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, the ladies traveled to Miami, Florida for a cast trip and stayed at the Villa Vendome, which is an expensive luxury pad.

As soon as the ladies arrived, they couldn’t stop gushing about how awesome the property was.

Villa Vendome has seven bedrooms, which house four King size beds and three Queen size beds. The house also has seven bathrooms, all with powder rooms, and there’s an elevator to take guests to the second floor.

The rooftop has a summer deck with a heated pool and a summer kitchen. The house also has a pool on the main level, which Luann de Lesseps utilized to stay clear-minded when the ladies were getting drunk.

Inside the house, you’ll find a luxurious living room with a huge television, a 10-guest formal dining room, and a beautiful bathroom, which was featured on The Real Housewives of New York.

The house sits on a lot size of 36,000 feet, and the house is 17,000 feet. There’s a garage to store cars, and the house can comfortably hold 20 guests at a time but sleeps 15.

It’s available for rent on the prestigious lifestyle and property website LuxNow, where the current rental price is $12,500 a day. With taxes and a security deposit, you’re looking at $14,000 per day. If the ladies stayed at the pad for four days, they would pay just over $40,000 for the house rental, if the security deposit remains at $5,000.

Villa Vendome requires 12 hours advance notice of booking, and some summer days are already booked.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.