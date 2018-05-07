Vanderpump Rules salaries: Who gets paid the most?

The cast of Vanderpump Rules appear to live luxurious lives — but how much do they get paid?

The reported breakdown of the salary list is a bit surprising, especially the cast members who fall at the bottom of the pile.

However, aside from the salary they get for a season of filming, many also get money for endorsements and social media advertising, and also have other incomes.

Of course, in terms of salary Lisa Vanderpump is the highest earner. She reportedly earns $500k per season. However, her net worth is said to be around $65million. On top of Vanderpump Rules, she is also a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has several businesses as well.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are reportedly the lowest-paid stars of Vanderpump Rules, according to In Touch Weekly. While their per episode rate isn’t made clear, their net worth isn’t given as very high. Katie has been on the show since Season 1 and is said to only be worth $30k, with Schwartz reportedly worth less than his wife at $25k.

Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder have been more involved in the show in terms of storylines than the other girls on the show. Their drama with men keeps viewers tuning into Vanderpump Rules, with Doute and Schroeder reportedly making about $15k per episode they film. They are generally in the majority of shows, and per season they are said to be looking at almost $200k.

In comparison, Scheana Marie has reportedly only been drawing in about $10k per episode she is in, with the number of those significantly less this season. After her marriage fell apart, the Vanderpump Rules star decided to get on with life.

She was featured dating on the show, but that relationship is already over. Scheana has been working on stage in Las Vegas, which is likely where she will stay for the time being.

In the early days of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval reportedly earned just over $1,000 per episode but is said to have seen a big jump to around $15,000. While his girlfriend Ariana Madix is on the show, her salary has not been reported.

Finally, Jax Taylor — who may not be returning to Vanderpump Rules — has reportedly been getting at least $10k an episode. This season brought in the ratings as he admitted to cheating on Brittany Cartwright.

Should he sign on for another season, or rather should he be asked back, his salary will likely go up.