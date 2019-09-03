Tyler on America’s Got Talent: Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa floors judges

The return of Tyler on America’s Got Talent took place on Tuesday evening. Having violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa back on the AGT stage was a treat for the judges as well as the home audience.

Simon Cowell gave Tyler a Golden Buzzer during the audition phase of the 2019 AGT season. It sent Tyler straight on to the quarterfinals of the season, where he got to perform in front of the live studio audience.

Tyler easily advanced during Quarterfinals 2, receiving a lot of support during America’s Got Talent’s Vote and sailing straight into the semifinals. The 11-year-old violinist also established himself as someone in true contention to possibly win the $1 million prize this summer.

During Semifinals 1 he may have just brought the house down. His full performance is shared below and it shows just how impressive he is in front of a live audience.

Tyler’s rendition of Break Free, done with fellow cancer survivors is one of those moments that will live in the great history of the reality competition show.

Tyler on America’s Got Talent: Vote!

The voting period for the episode is going to be open until Wednesday morning (September 4), but fans of Tyler Butler-Figueroa will have to make their voices heard against some very stiff competition.

The voting page indicates that it is open until 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday. He is up against acts that include Ansley Burns, Benecio Bryant, and Greg Morton.

It shows that the kids might just dominate this season of the show. In all, there were 11 total acts that performed during the September 3 episode.

If Tyler makes it through this round of America’s Got Talent’s Vote, he will next appear during the AGT Finals. That episode is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17 on NBC. It is when America will decide who gets the $1 million prize.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.