Tyler Henry reads Kirk and Rasheeda Frost from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry

25th March 2019 1:54 PM ET

Tyler Henry has quickly become the medium go-to for Hollywood. He reads celebrities, many of them raving about what he has had come through in their situations.

Kirk and Rasheeda Frost are from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and will be appearing on the new episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry that airs this Thursday night. Before arriving, Tyler has no idea who he is going to read and sometimes, he doesn’t even recognize his clients.

Who are Rasheeda and Kirk Frost?

Viewers may recognize this couple from the heavily popular Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta series. The show is returning with a brand new season and this couple is going to be front and center once again. Kirk and Rasheeda Frost have been dealing with infidelity and a love child born into their marriage, but that isn’t going to break them. They are in it for the long haul and will be presenting a united front during their reading.

What happened to Kirk Frost’s mom?

During the sneak peek from Kirk and Rasheeda Frost’s reading with Tyler Henry, the topic of his mother’s passing is front and center. Gloria died while they were filming last season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, causing a lot of interest in this particular reading.

Both Kirk and Rasheeda went into the reading with Tyler Henry hoping that his mom would come through and that is exactly what happened. As the reading played out, both reality stars were visibly impressed with what he was saying.

Gloria passed away at the age of 69, and the cause of death remains a mystery as no autopsy was done. Through the reading with Tyler Henry, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost were able to get some answers and learn new details about what happened.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on E!