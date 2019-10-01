Tyler Cameron spotted out for dinner with BIP’s Kristina Schulman: Is Gigi Hadid out?

Tyler Cameron was a hot commodity after Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. After she dumped her final pick, Jed Wyatt, after learning he had a girlfriend at home, she pursued Tyler and the two went for drinks.

Hannah and Tyler even had a sleepover in the days after the final taping, but then Tyler was spotted with supermodel Gigi Hadid. And now, it seems that he was having dinner with another Bachelor Nation star.

What is going on?

As it turns out, Tyler was spotted having dinner with Kristina Schulman from Bachelor In Paradise. She just dumped Blake Horstmann during the last few episodes of Bachelor In Paradise, but she hasn’t moved on with Tyler.

In fact, the two were only spotted together because of a sponsored event.

“UPDATE: it was for a sponsored influencer event. WERE GOOD GUYS,” the Instagram account @its_thesnatchelor reported after sharing the video. There appears to be no romance involved.

In the comments, many were angry with the possibility that Tyler and Kristina had been spotted together because they were dating.

Tyler appears to still be linked to Gigi Hadid. He recently referred to her as a friend and admitted that they did hang out at times. But he also explained that she was busy in Paris, working the runways for some of the biggest designers.

“That’s my friend,” Cameron said of Hadid in an interview with E! Online. “We hung out a few times. She’s doing her thing now in Paris and killin’ it so…”

And that is true. This morning, a clip surfaced on Twitter of a woman jumping on the runway right behind Gigi at a Paris Fashion Week event.

A woman jumped on the runway during Chanel's show at #PFW and @GiGiHadid was having none of it. https://t.co/hipCHFDCzX — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) October 1, 2019

As for any possibility of reconciling with Hannah B, it seems that Tyler has put all of that behind him. She’s currently competing on Dancing With The Stars and he appears to enjoy his friendship with Gigi more than pursuing Hannah again.

The Bachelor returns in January 2020.