Tyler Baltierra’s dad Butch admits to relapse but is determined to stay sober

Butch has been battling alcohol and drug addiction for years and he opened up about his relapse on Teen Mom OG. Now that Butch is a free man, many are questioning whether he’s able to stay sober and clean while out of jail.

This weekend, the Teen Mom OG stars gathered in New York City to film the reunion special and prior to the show, Butch opened up on Facebook about his sobriety. He looked great and appeared happy to be in New York.

Posted by Darl Baltierra on Sunday, July 14, 2019

“Thank you for all your support, I really do appreciate it,” Butch revealed in a video. “I’m an alcoholic addict that struggles, and everyday life for us, well, for me, I have to use my own experience. Sometimes I get it, sometimes I don’t but I’m back on track, trying to get back on there.”

“I relapsed four or five months ago,” Butch admitted. “But I’m back and I’m trying to get it right. I turned 57 last month and I’m getting old. I damn sure aint’ going back to prison, I know that!”

Tyler Baltierra wasn’t happy about his relapse, as documented on Teen Mom OG. Tyler and Catelynn Lowell had invited him to be there when his granddaughter was born, as Butch had been locked up with all other grandchildren. But he didn’t show up. Now, he’s working hard on rebuilding those relationships.

“I’m trying to rebond with my family. I get to meet my new granddaughter soon I hope. I still ain’t met her yet,” he said. “I know, I’m egotistic, self-centered and all that. I’m an idiot sometimes, most of the time. But I wanted to let you know what’s happening.”

According to The Ashley, Dr. Drew questioned Butch, asking whether he was sober when he was on stage. Butch reportedly told Dr. Drew that he was working the program and getting through a sober life his way. Even though Dr. Drew didn’t really believe he was successful and reminded him that addicts rarely stay sober when walking the journey alone.

At the present time, Butch is reportedly sober 90 days from crack cocaine.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.