Twins on Bachelor In Paradise: Haley flies solo as Emily is dating William Karlsson

During tonight’s episode on Bachelor In Paradise, Haley Ferguson showed up on the beaches of the resort where Bachelor In Paradise is filmed. But her twin sister Emily was missing.

That didn’t stop her from pursuing the relationships she wants. She asked John Paul Jones on a date and they had a great time. Haley wanted to find love on her own, but she had stiff competition, as he had already been involved with two other women — Tayshia and Tahzjuan. The competition is stiff, but John Paul Jones admitted he had a great time with her.

Of course, Haley and Emily have competed on The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise as a duo in the past, so it almost seems odd that she showed up alone. But there’s a very good reason why Haley is filming the show alone.

As it turns out, Emily Ferguson has managed to find love without Bachelor In Paradise and her sister by her side. In June of last year, it was revealed that Emily was dating Vegas Golden Knights hockey player William Karlsson. Karlsson is from Sweden, so Emily has spent time in Sweden lately with her boyfriend. On Instagram, she recently posted a photo of herself in Stockholm, Sweden. It’s possible she was in Sweden, hanging out with the boyfriend’s family.

The two started dating shortly after her appearances on The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise. Even though she had been spotted at Golden Knights games throughout the 2017 season, the two didn’t become social media official until months later.

While Emily appears to be settled in a relationship, Haley continues to search for the man in her life. Hopefully, she’ll soon join her sister in finding real love.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.