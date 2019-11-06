Tori and Jordan of The Challenge engaged: See emotional proposal from War of the Worlds 2

It’s been known for several months by many fans that Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley of MTV’s The Challenge were engaged.

However, the emotional proposal moment arrived for viewers on the popular series The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 on Wednesday, November 6.

Here’s how it all went down on the latest installment of MTV’s show. Keep in mind that spoilers are part of this since it happened in a surprising series of events.

Jordan proposes after Proving Ground elimination

Emotions were in full overload as Jordan was sent down to the Proving Ground by his fellow USA teammates Paula and Cara Maria. In the latest event, he had to use a sledgehammer to try to smash long nails down enough to break 12 lightbulbs.

Jordan loves swinging hammers and was able to smash through this elimination, defeating one of the best in eliminations, Theo.

Jordan just put the nail in Theo's season. #TheChallenge34 (I'll see myself out ok) pic.twitter.com/8FirCcds0a — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) November 7, 2019

After sending Theo away from the game, TJ asked for Jordan to make the decision all elimination winners get: Did he want to rejoin his team or become a turncoat? Jordan contemplated things and said nothing would make him happier than returning to Team USA to sabotage Cara and Paulie’s efforts to win.

However, he flipped the script and said what would make him happier is if Tori Deal would marry him. From there, Jordan shocked everyone and especially Tori, by getting down on one knee and producing a ring. He popped the big question from the Proving Ground floor. Tori rushed down to join him.

As one would expect, Tori said, “Yes.” The majority of the UK and USA competitors celebrated the big moment, although Cara felt it was “fake.” That drew a surprised comment and look from her boyfriend Paulie, who showed genuine happiness.

Relationship began on Dirty XXX, with proposal two years later

The couple’s engagement was initially reported back in August by People who noted they first met as competitors in 2017’s The Challenge: Dirty XXX. Back in August, Jordan also posted a photo to his Instagram following the big moment. “Forever baby,” he captioned his pic along with a diamond ring emoji.

The proposal was filmed months ago but made its way onto Episode 11 of MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Tori is a former member of the Are You The One? show while Wiseley first arrived on the MTV scene via The Real World: Portland. Jordan won Dirty XXX, while then-rookie Tori made it as far as the finals.

Viewers can see the big proposal as it happened at the 5:33 mark in MTV’s Behind the Challenge: Episode 11 video below. Jordan, Tori, Paulie, Cara, and Kam also break down the big proposal and other happenings from the latest installment.

After the big proposal and Tori’s acceptance, Jordan made the big announcement that he and his fiancee were heading to Team UK. That will undoubtedly make things much more interesting heading into the next several weeks of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 with Tori and Jordan engaged.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Viewers can watch The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 on Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.