Top Gear is back in action on BBC America, preview the season and new hosts!

They pay these guys for this work!

BBC America dropped the latest newest vroom-vroom trailer for Top Gear — now in its 27th season on television.

The popular British car series has a trio of characters, one returning champ and two newbies to boot. The all-new season of Top Gear premieres this summer with new hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and returning star Chris Harris.

In our clip, we see one of them actually winds up IN the boot, too.

But just who are these handsome guys and what qualifies them to step into iconic roles the likes of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and others so deftly hammered and honed over the years, delighting legions of fans the world over?

As they exclaim in the video, it’s “just another day in the office,” and it makes us slightly green. Whether they’re careening in junkers or flashing about in an exotic rig that costs more than a house, we love the thrill of the ride without the heartache of the bills, insurance, and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Where is Top Gear heading to?

BBC America says that they are all over, from Bornean jungles, Iceland, and Stig’s family home to “the mountains of Ethiopia to the beaches of Wales.”

The exploits include electric shock driving, getting to know The Stig’s “family,” and Icelandic vertical cliff scaling.

The cars that Top Gear will show off

Gearheads and Petrol junkies will dine on Top Gear’s smorgasbord of the world’s most exclusive, weird and wonderful cars such as the McLaren 600LT; Ferrari 488 Pista; legendary Lotus 79 F1; a Daimler Hearse; a specially adapted electric Triumph Spitfire; and even a French 1970s Matra Bagheera.

The Top Gear hosts

Freddie Flintoff

Called Freddie because of his Flintstones-like appearance, this bon vivant can put the sauce away and is a dude who was on Keto diets before they were hip.

This cricket champ turned fighter is one to watch for sure, just don’t let him breathe on you.

Paddy McGuinness

This funny guy has a healthy disdain for Twitter, saying: “Twitter is like the council swimming baths. Every now and again you’re gonna see a turd.”

Entertainment host and comedian by trade, his sharp wit will be put to the extreme test as he is using his platform to get people geeked for the new season:

Chris Harris

The veteran. A returning motoring journalist and racing-driver once paired with Matt LeBlanc… let’s leave it there.

He’s also a “connoisseur” of cars and has owned a Lamborghini Gallardo and a Ferrari 599. He digs Porsches and was banned by Ferrari for a spell. And Lamborghini.

Overall he’s the true car addict who is schooling the new guys.

A release date is still TBA although the show will premiere sometime in summer 2019. Follow Monsters & Critics for the latest on this fast-paced series coming soon.