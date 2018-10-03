Timeless two-part finale: Premiere date, cast, plot, news and rumors about the upcoming series enders

Timeless is returning for a two-part finale movie, production will start mid-October, and fans are thrilled.

Although NBC has not disclosed the exact date that the finale special will air, we know it is set to air in the U.S. during the holiday season.

NBC announced on July 31 that it had ordered a two-part series finale that will give “closure to the globetrotting series.” The decision to revive the previously canceled series was apparently in response to an impassioned social media campaign under the hashtag #SaveTimeless, mounted by #ClockBlockers, as Timeless fans are known.

The social media campaign kicked off after NBC and Sony Pictures TV (SPTV) announced on June 22 that the cult drama was being canceled.

The network announced on Tuesday, July 31 that the cancellation was being reversed and that a two-part wrap-up movie for the series was in the works. Fans were thrilled to learn that NBC had decided to grant Timeless yet another life, the second time since a similar cancellation was reversed in 2017.

NBC announced in 2017, after Timeless’ first season, that the show was not returning for Season 2. But the network walked back the decision a few days later.

The repeated cancellation and revival of Timeless has led to the joke among fans that no show has been canceled and revived as many times as Timeless.

According to the producers, the upcoming two-part finale movie is designed to wrap things up and craft a satisfying end to the Timeless saga, following the Season 2 finale cliff-hanger.

The 10-episode Season 2 premiered in March last year. The Season 2 finale, which aired on May 13, ended with a major cliff-hanger when Lucy and Wyatt returned from the past to save Rufus.

The finale movie is intended to bring a much need closure to the story. And while we await the return of the Lifeboat for its last adventure across the dimensions of space and time, we have put together all that you need to know about the upcoming two-part finale special.

Fans and cast members celebrate the return of Timeless

Following the announcement that Timeless was returning for a two-part finale movie, the cast of Timeless took to social media on back in July with celebratory tweets to express their delight and thank fans for their support.

Abigail Spencer, who stars as Lucy Preston, took to Twitter with a video message to fans.

Matt Lanter (Wyatt Logan), Malcolm Barret (Rufus Carlin), Goran Višnjic (Garica Flynn), Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey (Denise Christopher) and Claudia Doumit (Jiya), also posted Instagram and Twitter videos to celebrate.

WE LOVE YOU #CLOCKBLOCKERS! You made it happen! Your mission is complete, #Clockblockers rule!#Timeless will be back for a two-part series finale on NBC.

Thank you, thank you, thank you!

We’re gonna #SaveRufus! pic.twitter.com/ITxptegsd2 — Sakina Jaffrey (@sakinajaffrey) July 31, 2018

The announcement came unexpectedly to fans and cast members alike. Although NBC had hinted in June, after announcing that Timeless would not be returning for a third season, that they were considering a wrap-up movie. However, many observers considered it unlikely that a project for a finale movie would be approved.

Co-creator Shawn Ryan’s Twitter message to fans on July 2 had appeared to have ended any chance of the show returning in any form, either for a Season 3 or a finale movie. Ryan tweeted that although NBC and SPTV were considering a two-hour movie to end the series, it was unlikely to happen due to “economic obstacles” as the actors’ contracts expire.

2. Discussions still take place between @SPTV and @NBC about a possible 2 hour movie to conclude the #Timeless story, but there are considerable economic obstacles that make it an uncertainty. We will update you when we know more. — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) July 2, 2018

But fans wishes were granted when, in a statement released by NBC on Tuesday, July 31, co-creators Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan finally informed fans that their passion, support and “helicopter campaign” had borne fruit and that the show would get a two hour, two-part finale movie.

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing,” Ryan and Kripke said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to take the Lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story.”

“The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”

#Timeless creators @ShawnRyanTV & @therealKripke on the brief revival: “While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing. We’re thrilled to take the lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story” https://t.co/aS5OkHigMT — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 31, 2018

Ryan added that NBC’s decision to bring back the show was the result of the enthusiasm shown by fans who mounted a spirited campaign on social media and even hired a helicopter to stream a banner over San Diego Comic-Con that read #SaveTimeless.

Ryan spoke glowingly about of the effectiveness of the #SaveTimeless campaign on Twitter. The hashtag #SaveTimeless continued to trend on Twitter for days after the campaign took off.

“Ultimately, NBC, which has always been good to the show, heard the fans’ voices and didn’t want to be the bad guys in this,” Ryan said. “They want the fans to get a proper ending and leave on a high note.”

Kripke also celebrated the announcement on social media.

“I know you wanted more seasons. But his 2 hour finale will let us end the story right & #SaveRufus,” he tweeted.

You did it again #ClockBlockers! Two hour finale movie coming to NBC this November. #SaveRufus pic.twitter.com/RNRGlbilv4 — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) July 31, 2018

We know that many of you wanted a 3rd (and 4th and 5th) Season of the show rather than a 2 hour finale, but when it became clear that that wasn't going to be possible, this was our last and best hope to #Save Rufus. We're very grateful to @NBC and @SPTV for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/knT3Hqt1F4 — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) July 31, 2018

Timeless details

Timeless is created, written and produced by Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan. Tom Smuts and Arika Lisanne Mittman will also executive produce the two-part finale, alongside Don Kurt, Greg Beeman, John Davis, John Fox, Marney Hochman, and Neil Marshall, according to NBC.

Timeless is produced by Sony, Davis Entertainment, Kripke Enterprises, and MiddKid Productions.

A series of tweets posted to the Timeless Writers Twitter handle on Thursday, August 23 informed fans that writers Lauren Greer, who co-wrote the episode The Day Reagan Was Shot, will write the script for the first hour of the two-part series, while Arika Lisanne Mittman, who wrote the episodes Stranded and The Red Scare, and co-wrote The War to End All Wars, will write the second hour.

The two-part finale will be delivered in two installments, each an hour long.

The tweets also revealed that John Showalter, who had directed four previous episodes of Timeless, including The Capture of Benedict Arnold, The Murder of Jesse James, and Hollywoodland, will return as director.

.@NBC and @SPTV have approved stories for 2 Hour Event @NBCTimeless finale to air in December. — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) August 23, 2018

1st hour to be written by @LaurenGreer1419 (Co-writer "The Day Reagan Was Shot"), 2nd hour to be written by @arikalisanne (writer "Stranded", "The Red Scare", co-writer "The War To End All Wars" and ""The Day Reagan Was Shot.") — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) August 23, 2018

Both hours will be directed by John Showalter (director "The Capture of Benedict Arnold", "The Murder of Jesse James", "Hollywoodland" and "The General"). Shooting will begin in October. — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) August 23, 2018

We can't wait to take all you #ClockBlockers on this incredible journey. We're getting to make these two hours because of you. Thanks! — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) August 23, 2018

Production of the series finale is set to begin in Los Angeles in mid- October and will premiere sometime during the holiday season. It is expected that additional casting announcements will be made before the December air date.

According to an official statement by the producers, the two-part finale, intended as the “final, emotional story for the Time Team,” will give “closure to the globetrotting series that has generated incredible viewer passion.”

Timeless cast: Who is returning?

After the announcement that Timeless was returning for a two-part series finale, NBC confirmed that, despite the fact that the actors’ contracts ended in June, the entire main cast of the show will return for the finale.

The returning cast thus includes Abigail Spencer as Lucy Preston, Matt Lanter (Wyatt Logan), Malcolm Barrett (Rufus Carlin), Goran Višnjic (Garica Flynn), Sakina Jaffrey (Denise Christopher), Claudia Doumit (Jiya), and Paterson Joseph (Connor Mason).

Timeless plot

The series follows the adventures of a team of time travelers, including soldier Wyatt Logan, history professor Lucy Preston, engineer-programmer and pilot Rufus Carlin. The team goes on a mission to save the world after a villain stole a secret experimental time machine with the intention of using it to travel back in time to change history.

The upcoming two-part finale will pick up where Season 2 ended. The May 13 finale of the 10-episode Season 2 of the series, which premiered in March last year, ended with a cliffhanger (“You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”) when the future versions of Lucy and Wyatt returned from the past to rescue the dead engineer Rufus.

The finale will reveal Lucy and Wyatt’s plan to save Rufus, and we can presume that their rescue effort will be successful.

Some fans are speculating that Lucy could also try to bring back her sister, Amy Preston, who was erased from the altered timeline in the pilot episode of the show. There is no doubt that fans will also love to see Lucy settle scores with Emma Whitmore.

The storyline could also revisit Wyatt and Lucy’s romance which was interrupted by Jessica’s return.

We could see a Wyatt-Lucy-Flynn love triangle emerge that finally ends in closure for Lucy.

The Timeless two-part finale does not have a premiere date yet but we will share it when it is announced.