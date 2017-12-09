This is the second human bone found on The Curse of Oak Island

The second human bone found in the Money Pit area on The Curse of Oak Island has been revealed in preview footage for the next episode.

Clips also show another piece of pottery being discovered, after two pieces were found deep down the borehole known as H-8 on the last episode.

The new fragments of pottery and bone are shown in the sneak peek clip below at the same time as Marty Lagina says in a voiceover: “So in one hole we’ve got evidence of something at the Chappell Vault level, we got pottery where we can’t be, and the bone. This has just gone to target number one.”

The piece of bone is shown in a close-up as someone examines it while holding it in their hands. It has a different shape and appearance to the one discovered during the last episode.

We know from separate footage already shown from next week’s episode that the bones undergo testing at St Mary’s University in Halifax, and after sequencing both come back as being human. We also know that one of them has some soft tissue and hair still attached to it.

This Tuesday’s episode is gearing up to be a hugely important one for the Oak Island team as it also sees evidence found which makes Marty believe they have finally found the original Money Pit.

The full episode description reads: “After years of searching and speculation, Rick and Marty Lagina and their team unearth evidence of what Marty believes is the exact location of the ultimate target, the Money Pit.”

Watch the sneak peek for The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 Episode 6 below:

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.