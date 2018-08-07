The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor calls a truce while Nikki and Sharon scheme

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 8, 2018, promise some tense moments for Genoa City residents. With plenty of Newman family conflicts, things could take a dangerous turn with consequences.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is going to call a truce with his son, Nick (Joshua Morrow). Things between the father and son duo have been heated for several years on and off.

The competition between them has been a point of contention on The Young and the Restless forever. Could this time finally be when the two learn to work side by side and have a good relationship?

The murder of JT (Thad Luckinbill) has been on everyone’s mind. Of course, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) know all about what happened.

During a conversation between Nikki and Sharon (Sharon Case), it is revealed that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is ready to come forward with what she knows. Will these two team up or will they turn on one another?

Billy’s (Jason Thompson) secret project is going to be revealed. This coupled with the fact that Summer (Hunter King) is going to try and seduce him is going to lead to some major repercussions. What will happen when the big reveal takes place?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.