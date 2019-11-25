The Walking Dead: World Beyond cast — Who’s on it?

More hints about who is on The Walking Dead: World Beyond cast were revealed on Sunday night. Viewers who were tuning in for the midseason finale of The Walking Dead got to see a new trailer for the spin-off show.

Within that trailer, the character of Elizabeth appeared for the first time. She is just as mysterious as the characters that popped up in the first trailer, all in an effort to create buzz for the new series from the world of TWD.

During that first trailer, which is shared below as a point of reference, viewers got to see Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, and Nico Tortorella as Felix.

We can now add Julia Ormond as Elizabeth and Joe Holt as Leo Bennett/Raymond Campbell to the list of characters that will appear in Season 1 of World Beyond. That list is only expected to grow and the IMDb page for the show is starting to become populated.

As with any new show, it is going to take viewers a while to catch up with all the names. That could certainly take a bit of time with the World Beyond cast, especially when the trailer advertises that there are nearly 10,000 people in this new city.

This means that the characters who emerge as the stars of World Beyond may not be the most recognizable people on the cast list when Episode 1, called Brave, debuts in 2020.

Piecing together The Walking Dead: World Beyond cast

Actor Joe Holt was just seen as Sheriff Hardin on The Punisher. He also played the defense secretary during a season of Scandal. He plays one of the adults and was shown hugging who we might guess to be his daughter’s in the trailer above. He is tentatively set to appear in a lot of Season 1 episodes.

Actress Julia Ormond is the other adult appearing in the cast and she was showcased in the second trailer, which is shared below.

‘Once upon a time, the end of the world was our beginning’

The kids are going to become the most important components of the World Beyond cast, though they may not like being called kids. Most appear to be teens within the context of the trailers, with AMC advertising that the show will revolve around a generation that has been born and raised post-apocalypse.

Alexa Mansour plays Hope, who was described by AMC as “a good-natured rule-breaker who lives for today. She is likable and funny on the outside but sad on the inside.” She serves as one of the two main protagonists.

The other protagonist is Aliyah Royale, who will play Iris on the show. She is ready to do anything she can to protect the people she loves and she will turn out to be quite heroic in the show.

Royale was recently seen as Jira Calder-Brennan in The Red Line, while Mansour has appeared in episodes of Madam Secretary, SEAL Team (as Dorri), and The Resident (as Chloe Goddard).

Hal Cumpston (Silas) and Nicolas Cantu (Elton) were also featured in the primary trailer. Elton appears to be the smart one of the bunch, while Silas plays the loner who gets called to action.

Before this, Cumpston didn’t have a lot of acting credits other than appearing in the movie Bilched (he wrote, produced, and starred in it). As for Cantu, he is mostly known for his voice-acting on projects like Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Rowan), Sofia the First (Prince James), and The Amazing World of Gumball (Gumball).

ANNOUNCEMENT The Walking Dead child has been named: World Beyond. AND the fabulous Julia Ormond has joined us!! twdworldbeyond coming to amc_tv Spring 2020! #twdworldbeyond #twdfamily https://t.co/QTbWow2elw — Annet Mahendru (@AnnetMahendru) November 25, 2019

Nico Tortorella, who will appear as Felix, might be better known than the rest of the World Beyond cast. He played Josh on Younger, he was Jacob Wells on The Following, and he was Trevor in Scream 4. Expect Tortorella to be quite important to the story.

Actress Annet Mahendru is also linked to the World Beyond cast as Huck. Her character is a bit mysterious, but she is slated to appear on quite a few episodes during Season 1. Before this, she starred as Nina Krilova on The Americans.

Stay tuned folks, because the full World Beyond cast, specific bios for all the characters, and individual cast images should be released by AMC well in advance of the season premiere. Now, we just have to wait for spring to get a bit closer.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will air on AMC in spring 2020.