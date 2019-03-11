The Walking Dead: Who plays the Highwaymen leader?

The Highwaymen leader joined The Walking Dead cast during the latest episode of the show. While it was a tenuous entrance for the latest group of characters to join the show, the Highwaymen could have an interesting role to play.

Much of The Walking Dead cast has been dealing with the emergence of the Whisperers, but people from the Kingdom came across the Highwaymen during the episode called Chokepoint. The group started out as the new antagonists but were convinced by Carol to help protect the roads to the community fair.

While a number of members of the Highwaymen were revealed during the episode, only the leader received a lot of screen time. That character is Ozzy, and he already has a lot of likable qualities that could help the survivors.

The Highway Men go straight to work. #TWD pic.twitter.com/2E3EDLTJYa — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 11, 2019

Who plays the Highwaymen leader?

Actor Angus Sampson has stepped into the role of Highwaymen leader Ozzy. Sampson is an Australian actor who appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road. He also played Bear Gerhardt during the 2015 season of Fargo.

With a very recognizable face, Sampson could certainly be an actor that fans of The Walking Dead look forward to seeing in future episodes. Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick hinted that there is more to come from Ozzy as Season 9 of the show plays out.

The Highwaymen have taken over for the Saviors on the show, even though they may have better intentions than the previous antagonists. At the close of “Chokehold,” it seemed that Ozzy and the Highwaymen were ready to continue helping the Kingdom, but anything can happen on a show like this one.

Stay tuned, because whether they are good guys or bad guys, the Highwaymen could play an integral role in the final three episodes of the season.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.