The Walking Dead spoilers: What happened to Maggie? Where is Daryl?

The Walking Dead spoilers about Season 9 Episode 7 have been revealed online. Some of the tidbits that have been leaked fill in the gaps of the latest time jump. Some of the questions that get answered during the new TWD episode include what happened to Maggie and where has Daryl been all this time?

The ever-reliable group, The Spoiling Dead Fans, leaked a lot of new Season 9 Episode 7 spoilers. The new episode is called Stradivarius and it should be quite enjoyable for fans.

As the description stated, “Carol seeks out an old friend living alone in the wilderness teeming with walkers. Meanwhile, survivors make the perilous trek to a new home.”

Behind the scenes of last week’s #TheWalkingDead courtesy of our friends at @WalkingDead_AMC 😎 pic.twitter.com/1cypMLBA7F — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) November 17, 2018

The Walking Dead Season 9 spoilers

The new episode picks up roughly where the last one left off, with Rosita running through the woods following her (and Eugene’s) encounter with the walkers. It is revealed that she left him in a barn and that she needs help retrieving him.

The mystery about what happened to Maggie is soon addressed, as it is relayed that she left Hilltop to join Georgie in starting a new community. Jesus and Tara are now in charge of Hilltop.

Michonne and Magna’s group encounter danger on their trip to Hilltop, including coming across an old camp that has been taken out by those pesky walkers.

Rosita ends up at the infirmary, being cared for by Enid, but Eugene still is unaccounted for in this episode.

Where has Daryl been since the death of Rick Grimes?

During the last episode, Carol is heading back with Henry, after she has been re-awakened by a group of Saviors. They came across Daryl, who is seen hanging out at a tent. In this new episode, that story is fleshed out a little more.

Daryl has been off living by himself, and he now has a dog as a pet. The dog adds an interesting sub-story to the episode, and it may become even more important as the Season 9 episodes roll on.

The expected happens, as Carol convinces Daryl to re-join the land of the living. She gets him to agree to be a guardian for Henry at Hilltop.

More The Walking Dead Season 9 spoilers

At the very end of the episode, a group sets out from Hilltop to find Eugene. That group consists of Daryl, Jesus, and Aaron, who head out in search of their friend. Oh, and the dog tags along too.

All of the information in Season 9 Episode 7 of The Walking Dead holds importance moving forward. It also raises some interesting questions.

Now that Maggie is with Georgie, who favored technology, does this tie both characters to the helicopter? Has Maggie already been reunited with Rick Grimes?

Daryl’s camp, Magna’s group, and hints of the Whisperers highlight this week’s new #WalkingDead pic.twitter.com/gpSERY7cEI — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) November 13, 2018

The Whisperers are coming

It seems very likely that the group which set out to find Eugene is going to come up against the Whisperers.

On Season 9 Episode 8, titled Evolution, it has already been advertised that they will face a surprising threat. Dealing with the Whisperers could be that threat, as that is the fall finale episode of The Walking Dead.

