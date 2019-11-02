The Walking Dead spoilers: Season 10, Episode 5 Negan’s story

The Walking Dead spoilers for Season 10, Episode 5, which airs on Sunday night, cover another substory that involves Negan. He is back in a big way during the episode titled What It Always Is.

Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) had several memorable moments in the last episode. Lydia (Cassidy McClincy) was getting bullied by a group of people and Negan stepped in to defend her.

During the fight, Negan killed Margo (Jerri Tubbs) by throwing her up against a wall. It showed that Negan still has that mean streak in him, but that he is willing to protect something in the process. The week prior, he had saved Aaron (Ross Marquand) from walkers when the iron man had been blinded.

Negan does a meet-and-greet with his biggest fan. 👀 #TWD pic.twitter.com/2JZZPn51By — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 31, 2019

The Walking Dead spoilers for Season 10, Episode 5

Brandon Rose is a character that is going to get a lot of screen time during the fifth episode of the season. Played by actor Blaine Kern III, Brandon first appeared in the episode titled Lines We Cross.

Brandon idolizes Negan and that is going to become very apparent on the show this week. Not only does he present Negan with a new version of Lucille and his old leather jacket, but he is also ready to kill for his idol.

For anyone who forgot about Brandon, the preview below for Sunday’s new episode shows him catching up with an escaped Negan out in the woods.

Negan's on the loose and Alpha is in a m o o d. Don't miss an all-new #TWD tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/9Qip0eXRbQ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 2, 2019

As for the big The Walking Dead spoilers from this episode, Negan and Brandon are going to save a woman and her son that they come across. Negan will end up sending Brandon away, while the former leader of the Saviors begins bonding with the boy they saved. Negan leaves the camp but returns to find Brandon has murdered the people they saved. Brandon thought it was a test, leading to Negan going into a rage and killing Brandon.

With Brandon dead and Negan on his own again, the episode is going to lead to a moment that AMC viewers have been waiting to watch. Negan is going to head to the woods and call out for the Whisperers. That’s when Beta will appear, foreshadowing what might be coming next during Season 10 of the show.

