The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 5 recap: Negan gets the worst fan boy ever

There’s a whole pile of stuff that was crammed into the latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead so you had better grab a beverage and somewhere comfy to sit.

In episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10, Kelly (Angel Theory) is out in the woods and having a terrible time of it. Not only is she having major hearing issues but a bunch of walkers wandered straight in and took the boar that she killed.

Running from the walkers, Kelly falls down an incline and bangs herself up pretty badly, so it looks like she might become the latest victim of the undead. Except that AMC is going to make you wait to find out her fate.

At Hilltop, viewers learn the devastating news that Ezekiel (Khary Payton) has thyroid cancer. Well, he thinks so on account of various family members having it previously but he never got it checked out properly so I am calling b*llshit bluff on this one.

Of course, in their new world, there is no treatment for thyroid cancer, so if it really is cancer then Ezekiel will be leaving us at some point soon in The Walking Dead.

Someone has also been stealing supplies at Hilltop and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) is already suss at Magna (Nadia Hilker), who was on duty that night. This conversation is also the perfect time to introduce more of Magna and Yumiko’s backstory. While episode 5 doesn’t not out and say it, as Bustle shares, it seems that Magna killed a guy for sexually assaulting her very young cousin.

And this is news to Yumiko because, even though their ties were revealed in last week’s episode of The Walking Dead, it is obvious now that Yumiko thought that Magna was innocent.

There are a bunch of people in the woods now that everyone has realized that Kelly is missing and among them is her sister, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), who are not only looking for Kelly but having general bonding time together.

Or so Connie thinks but, later on, after Kelly is found — alive, thankfully — and returned home, there is an awkward moment where Connie approached Daryl and he legit has no freaking idea that she might be cracking onto him.

During the search for Kelly, it is also discovered that Magna is the one stealing supplies and making a cache of them out in the woods. Seriously, it’s not such a bad idea considering the Whisperers are intent on f*cking sh*t up.

Connie and Daryl are not impressed but not so much that they dob on Magna. Instead, they tell the others that they found a convenient stash in the woods when attending to the injured Kelly.

Speaking of the Whisperers, in episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10, Alpha (Samantha Morton) makes it pretty clear that they were the ones who downed that tree at Hilltop and are now sending in herds of walkers to cause more shenanigans. In addition to that, Gamma (Thora Birch) is tasked with what looks like tainting all the water supplies used by the communities but is actually attempting a dam-building exercise, according to TV Line.

Honestly, I have no idea why Alpha is doing all this. After all, it’s not likely that she will want to move into Hilltop or Alexandria on account of her wackadoodle philosophies.

However, while Gamma is out building walls, she manages to cut her hand on account of the flashbacks she is having about throwing her sister to the undead in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Luckily, Aaron (Ross Marquand) is around and gives her some bandages.

Why, I do not know, whether he thinks he can get her to sway her opinion on her Whisperer ways or whether he is hoping to take a hostage remains to be seen.

Once Alpha finds out what Aaron did, she tasks Gamma with a new job, that of “wearing a new mask” and I can only assume that that means Gamma will try and hit on Aaron. This just might work, if Aaron wasn’t gay…

Now, for the best bit of Episode 5 of The Walking Dead: Negan!

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is just chillaxing in the woods, glad to be free from his jail cell when a groupie turns up and starts fanboying pretty hardcore. I have no idea how this kid manages to find Negan when Daryl can’t.

Oh wait, maybe Daryl was the one who freed Negan, nevermind…

This guy is the son of one of the original Saviors and he thinks that Negan has escaped in order to f*ck sh*t up. Except, honestly, I don’t think that’s the case.

Fan Boy can’t work out that Negan just isn’t that into him and keeps crushing pretty hard about the horrible old ways with the Saviors. Seriously, if this kid wasn’t so stupid, I would imagine he would have been a serial killer pre-apocalypse if given half the chance. I mean this guy rates the hotness of walkers. I’m not even sure how no one else has picked up his creepiness at Alexandria yet.

When they come across a woman and child and rescue them, Negan starts bonding immediately with the kid and explains to him all about “nut-tapping.”

Which is just as weird and awkward as you would expect.

Meanwhile, Fan Boy is still acting like he has managed to win VIP tickets to San Diego Comic-Con and Negan tells him that he is creepy and that he should go home now.

This works until Fan Boy gets some stupid idea that this is a test and kills the woman and child in order to prove himself to Negan.

This goes exactly as one would expect for those who know Negan properly. Negan may be all sorts of messed up but he would never cause the death of a child. Never. This means it’s time for Fan Boy to leave the island and Negan makes it permanent by bashing his skull in with a rock.

Negan now seems to have a plan and heads straight into Whisperer territory with his jacket and bat that Fan Boy so conveniently brought with him. Causing a ruckus and killing walkers, Negan finally comes head to head with Beta (Ryan Hurst).

“All right, you big-a*s freak, let’s do this,” Negan says to Beta and TV fans are wondering what he actually meant by this but fans of the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based have a fair idea what is going on. Of course, everyone will just have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out if AMC is going to continue the comic book storyline or not.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with Episode 6 on Sunday, November 10, at 9/8c on AMC.