Season 9 of The Walking Dead is getting closer every day and with the countdown to another season of TWD getting shorter, some may need a little refresher and we’ve got it.

There are a lot of characters who died in Season 8 of The Walking Dead. The tone of the season also shifted when some main characters were taken out by the writers. Can you remember who died in Season 8?

There were 16 total episodes, running from October 2017 to April 2018, with a gap in between for the holidays. Most of the episodes worked up to a war that played out in the final two episodes. Included in the final episode was a fight between Rick Grimes and Negan. Rick almost killed Negan, but instead saved his life, damaging his relationship with Maggie.

Who died in Season 8 of The Walking Dead?

A number of supporting characters, like Andy the Hilltop resident and soldier, Mara, a Savior guard, and Francine, a resident of Alexandria, died. But there were a few character deaths that really made an impact during the season.

None had more impact than the death of Carl Grimes.

Carl Grimes dies

Chandler Riggs played Carl Grimes, who had been one of the main characters through the first seven seasons of the show. Son of Rick Grimes, he had been through his share of troubles in the show, but his run came to an end during Season 8.

When fans discuss who dies in Season 8 of The Walking Dead, Carl Grimes needs to be at the top of every list. The video above shows some of his most memorable moments.

More main characters die on The Walking Dead

A lot of supporting characters, on all sides, died toward the end of the season. That included quite a few Saviors when their weapons all backfired.

Simon, played by Steven Ogg, was the second-in-command to Negan. His plots to overthrow Negan’s leadership didn’t work, as the leader killed him.

Juan Gabriel Pareja returned as Season 1 character Morales, only to die. Eric Raleigh, played by Jordan Woods-Robinson, died in a gunfight. Neil, who was a woodworker of the Hilltop and played by Karl Funk, died early in the season. Shiva the tiger also failed to survive.

#TWDFamily is back on October 7th 👀 pic.twitter.com/TpWkdFJ4C8 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 6, 2018

Season 9 Walking Dead deaths are coming

While losing characters like Carl Grimes and Shiva might have been tough to take, Season 9 Walking Dead rumors suggest many deaths are coming up very soon. And those losses will be some of the biggest experienced by TWD fans.

Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) are now out of their contracts. The countdown has begun to when they will say their final lines on the show.

Some Walking Dead spoilers

The death of Rick Grimes is coming. As was previously reported, he won’t survive the first six episodes of Season 9. Exactly how he will die has been mentioned in a number of different rumors, but fans will need to tune in to find out which ones are true.

It is a fact that Andrew Lincoln has moved on to other projects, so it’s the end of the road for him. More deaths could follow, with the potential that Maggie could get written out of the show if Lauren Cohan also decides to move on.

No matter what, make sure to tune in on October 7 for the fall premiere.

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC this fall.