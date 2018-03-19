The Voice: Watch Brynn Cartelli battle Dylan Hartigan with Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for It?”

The Voice battles are here! Watch #TeamKelly’s Brynn Cartelli and Dylan Hartigan facing off Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for It?”

The pair are among the first acts to perform as the battle rounds premiere on Season 14 of the hit NBC show.

Their sing-off comes after Brynn from got through the blind auditions in Episode 1 with her rendition of Labrinth and Emali Sande’s Beneath Your Beautiful, while Dylan got through with his version of Danny’s Song by Kenny Loggins.

The battle sees both singers deliver high-energy performances, which leave coach Kelly Clarkson jumping to her feet — while fellow judges Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine also give the pair the nod of approval.

Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for It?” was part of her sixth studio album, Reputation, and was released on October 24 last year as its second single, reaching No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Who are Brynn Cartelli and Dylan Hartigan and how old are they?

Brynn Cartelli, from Longmeadow, Massachusetts, has been singing since she was four, and honed her talent after joining a local theater program and taking part in school variety and talent shows, before she began singing in local cafes and small venues.

Dylan, from Wyckoff, New Jersey, started out in acting, performing in a 1-800-FLOWERS commercial when he was just three. He later appeared in a string of other commercials and TV shows, including playing the sone of Nicole Kidman on The Stepford Wives.

However, he later moved into the music scene, playing guitar and building the basis of a funk-pop career. In recent years he has been living at home and writing new material in a studio he built in his dad.

Amazingly, despite a voice that is far beyond her years, Brynn is just 14. Dylan is 21.

Watch Brynn and Dylan’s battle on The Voice

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.