The Voice voting app: Everything you need to know

NBC’s hit show The Voice has an app which allows you to vote for your favorite artists right from your phone — and here’s everything you need to know.

The instant voting app has been around for several years now and is loved by the majority of fans who use it — receiving a 4.5/5 rating on the app store and 4.4/5 on Google Play, from more than 30,000 reviews in total.

Is it on Apple Music?

The Voice online voting app is available on Apple, but while due to the content you might think it’s on Apple Music, it’s actually just a standalone app which you can download on the app store.

Is it on Google Play?

Yes!

Do I have to pay for it?

Nope, The Voice app is free to download.

How does The Voice app work?

Once you’ve downloaded it the main features of app include:

Allowing you to vote for your favorite artists.

Save your favorite artists

Get music from the show and suggest songs you’d like to hear the artists ting

Build a fantasy singing team made up of the contestants on the show, then see how they do on the show

Tweet the coaches

Connect with your favorite contestants

Watch clips of the performances you like the most

How does the fantasy team work?

It works by choosing your favorite artists on the show to be part of your ‘fantasy team’ — much like you would in sports. You begin with 12 artists at the beginning of the season, just like the coaches would, and then tweak your team as the season unfolds.

As the contest develops you will then earn points for those members of your team who progress in the competition.

The app then allows yourself to be ranked against friends as well as all the rest of The Voice fans taking part across America.

How do I download it?

It’s pretty simple. Just visit the App Store if you have an iPhone, or Google Play if you have a phone running on Android. Search for “The Voice Official App on NBC”.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.