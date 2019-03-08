The Order on Netflix cast: Who plays Jack Morton and Alyssa Drake?

The Order recently premiered on Netflix and features an interesting cast of young actors and supernatural drama veterans such as True Blood alumni Sam Trammell. Season 1 of The Order features 10 episodes, which are currently available to stream on Netflix.

The Order follows a college freshman Jack Morton who joins Belgrade University — a fabled secret society of magic, werewolves and other supernatural phenomena.

Jack meets his tour guide Alyssa Drake and is quickly “thrust into a dangerous game of life or death.” The trailer for the brand-new Netflix series teases an “underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts.”

Who plays Jack Morton?

Jake Manley, who appeared on NBC series Heroes Reborn and iZombie, stars as Jack Morton in the series. The 27-year-old actor is in his first lead role as Jack Morton and has an Instagram account.

Who plays Alyssa Drake?

Sarah Grey is a 22-year-old Canadian actress and she portrays the female lead Alyssa. Grey has played a young Norma Bates in A&E series Bates Motel. This is her first main role in a television series and is seen in the trailer for The Order giving Jack Morton a tour guide of Belgrade University.

Other cast members in The Order

Matt Frewer stars as Peter Morton who is Jack’s grandfather. Sam Trammell, best known as Sam Merlotte on True Blood, plays Eric Clarke, a college professor at Belgrave University. Max Martini stars as Edward Coventry, Jack’s estranged father and the leader of the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose.

In reoccurring roles in the Netflix new series, you have Katharine Isabelle as Vera Stone — the chancellor at Belgrave University and a member of the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose — while Adam DiMarco plays Randall Carpio, a member of the Knights Of Saint Christopher.