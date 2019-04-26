The Office stars Angela Kinsey and Brian Baumgartner celebrate Bring Your Beer to Work Day

The Office stars Angela Kinsey and Brian Baumgartner have reunited on behalf of Heineken to celebrate a new holiday: national Bring Your Beer to Work Day, which is being celebrated today!

Kinsey and Baumgartner went on a quest to get people onboard with the new celebration by surprising unsuspecting office workers with cratefuls of beer. The non-alcoholic kind, as nobody wants anyone getting fired!

They also took time to speak with Monsters and Critics about what they’ve been up to since The Office ended, how the cast of the hit series really feels about each other, what shenanigans they have been up to regarding National Bring a Beer to Work Day, and what they like to do for fun.

Kinsey, who was born in Louisiana but grew up in Jakarta, Indonesia, is best known for playing Angela Martin on The Office, which ended its run in 2013. She also received critical acclaim for the Netflix series Haters Back Off.

Atlanta native Baumgartner starred in The Office as Kevin Malone, and is currently voicing an upcoming cartoon on Netflix. Watch their interview below!

Angela Kinsey and Brian Baumgarten can be seen on The Office, which is available to stream on Netflix. Be sure to follow them on social media to find their next projects.