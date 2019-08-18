The Neighborhood Season 2 release date: When does show come back on TV in fall 2019?

The Neighborhood is returning to CBS for Season 2 this fall. The sitcom series follows a white family from the Midwest, struggling to adjust after moving to a diverse neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The show, which premiered on the network in October 2018, was renewed for Season 2 in January and will premiere in September.

Ahead of the return of The Neighborhood for Season 2, here is everything we know so far.

Critical reviews and audience response

The show received a renewal for Season 2 despite poor reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, Season 1 received an approval rating of only 24 percent based on 17 reviews. However, the decision to renew the series for Season 2 might have been due to the relatively impressive ratings and viewership numbers.

The show ranked fifth among CBS’s scripted series in the 2018-2019 TV season. The Neighborhood Season 1 averaged a 1.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.49 million viewers (Live+Same Day).

The shows’ ratings were modest compared with the network’s flagship shows, such as The Big Bang Theory (2.28 in the 18-49 demographic and 13.22 million viewers Live+Same Day) and Young Sheldon (1.71 in the 18-49 demographic and 11.138 million viewers Live+Same Day).

However, it scored a higher rating than several CBS shows, such as NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and SEAL Team, which were all renewed for another season.

NCIS: Los Angeles averaged 0.82 in the 18-49 demo and 7.1 million viewers. NCIS: New Orleans average 0.78 and 7.29 million viewers.

The Neighborhood Season 2 release date

The Neighborhood Season 2 will premiere on CBS on Monday, September 23, 8/7c.

Cast

The core cast of The Neighborhood Season 1 will return for Season 2. Max Greenfield will return as Dave Johnson, “the nicest guy in the Midwest,” and Cedric the Entertainer as his reluctant neighbor Calvin Butler.

Other members of the main cast include Beth Behrs as Dave’s wife Gemma, Tichina Arnold as Calvin’s wife Tina, Sheaun McKinney as Calvin’s son Malcolm, and Marcel Spears as Calvin’s younger son Martin.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Hank Greenspan will also return as Dave’s son Grover.