The Mongolian Cowboy on The World’s Best: Enkh Erdene’s Elvis voice blows away judges

Enkh Erdene, also known as The Monglian Cowboy, surprised everyone at the World’s Best 2019. Pic credit: CBS

During last night’s premiere of The World’s Best, one contestant blew away the judges — The Mongolian Cowboy.

Drew Barrymore, RuPaul, and Faith Hill sat on the main panel along with 50 international judges who all voted to decide which contestants moved on in the competition.

When Enkh Erdene took the stage, he sang Amarillo By Morning by George Strait. While Faith Hill was completely blown away, it was the fact that he didn’t know any English that really stunned them all.

It was stunning because he sang the song perfectly. He later admitted that he actually had no idea what he was singing. He had a translator on stage to help him out, so he understood what the judges were telling him.

Watch his performance below.

And it wasn’t just the judges on the show that were blown away. People on Twitter were shocked that he could perform so well, considering he had no idea what the words meant.

Some even called it an incredible performance and expressed a desire to see him go all the way.

For a guy who had no clue what he was singing, The Mongolian Cowboy [email protected]! He’s got my vote! #TWBEnkh — Clint Narramore (@ClintN34) February 4, 2019

Just walked into the living room to do something for mom and literally got stopped in my tracks by #TWBEnkh. Mongolian, understands no English, and has an AMAZING country music voice, complete with Southern twang. Just simply incredible. Wow. — JimTheFly (@JimTheFly) February 4, 2019

Wow. I don’t usually like contest tv shows but I really enjoyed The World’s Best – especially the Mongolian Cowboy. #twbenkh — Rebecca Sincavish (@RSincavish) February 4, 2019

#TWBEnkh for the win!!! So amazing — Amana Adkins (@adkins_amana) February 4, 2019

#TWBEnkh was my favorite performer tonight. My all time favorite song from the legendary George Strait was what decided it for me. — John Nichols (@JohnNic16484031) February 4, 2019

#WorldsBest The Mongolian Cowboy 100% was the best!! He doesn’t know ANY English but fully sung an English country song?! #TWBEnkh @WorldsBestCBS — Braden McCann (@bradenm123) February 4, 2019

But this isn’t the first time that Enkh Erdene was on a big stage. He’s actually the winner of Mongolia’s Got Talent 2016, where he performed this exact song. Take a listen below.

During this competition, he also performed Elvis Presley’s Don’t Be Cruel, so don’t be surprised if he ends up performing this song during The World’s Best competition this year.

Back in 2017 when he was performing in Mongolia, a few facts about him surfaced. For one, he does live in Mongolia. He also works as an electrician, not a singer.

And back then, he also sold himself as someone who didn’t know any English, and yet blew the audience away with his performances.

The next episode of The World’s Best 2019 airs Wednesday, February 6, at 8/7c on CBS.