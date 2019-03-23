The Magicians Season 5 release date on Syfy, cast, trailers, plot, and everything we know so far

23rd March 2019 8:17 PM ET

The Magicians Season 5 is official. Syfy renewed the fantasy drama series for Season 5 in January 2019, a day ahead of the premiere of Season 4. The early renewal of the series meant that fans could enjoy Season 4 rest assured that Quentin and his magical friends at Brakebills will return after the current season ends.

With The Magicians Season 4 nearing the end of its run on Syfy, we bring you everything we know so far about The Magicians Season 5.

This page will be updated with news and information about Season 5 ahead of the premiere date.

The Magicians Season 5 release date

All previous seasons of The Magicians have premiered on Syfy in December or January. Season 1 premiered in December, while seasons 2-4 premiered in January. Fans can expect The Magicians Season 5 to also premiere in January 2020.

How many episodes will The Magicians Season 5 feature?

All previous seasons of The Magicians, including the current season, have featured 13 episodes. The Magicians Season 5 is also expected to feature 13 episodes.

The Magicians Season 5 production details

The Magicians is a fantasy drama series based on the novel series of the same name by Lev Grossman.

Henry Alonso Meyers will serve as Season 5 co-showrunner with Sera Gamble and John McNamara.

Meyers, Gamble and McNamara will executive produce Season 5 with Chris Fisher, Laurie Lieser, and David Reed.

The production companies behind the series are McNamara Moving Company, Man Sewing Dinosaur, and Groundswell Productions, in association with Universal Cable Productions.

The Magicians is distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

The series premiered on Syfy in December 2015 and was renewed for Season 5 in January 22, 2019, ahead of the premiere of Season 4 on January 23.

The Magicians stars Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn.

The Magicians Season 1 received mixed reviews, earning an approval rating of 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 46 reviews). On Metacritic, Season 1 earned a Metascore of 60/100 (based on 24 reviews).

Season 4 is currently enjoying universal acclaim, with a perfect score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 20 reviews). On Metacritic, Season 4 currently has a Metascore of 81/100 (based on four reviews).

The Magicians Season 3 averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demo and 0.710 million viewers. Season 4 ratings and viewership numbers were significantly lower, averaging 0.19 in the 18-49 demo and only 0.550 million viewers. But The Magicians Season 4 still ranked among top three rated shows on Syfy.

The Magicians Season 5 cast

The main cast of the series will return in Season 5.

Jason Ralph will return as Quentin Coldwater, Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh, Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz, and Arjun Gupta was Penny Adiyodi.

The Magicians: What is the show about?

The Magicians is based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels of the same name. The series follows a group of young people studying the magical arts at Brakebills University.

Quentin Coldwater gains entry to Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy to train as a magician.

The series follows Quentin (Jason Ralph) and his young friends at Brakebills as they master the arts of magic and use their developing powers to ward off evil supernatural powers.

Quentin is surprised to learn that the magical worlds portrayed in his favorite childhood book series, Fillory and Further, are in fact real and a threat to mankind.

In Season 2, Quentin and his friends fight an evil god and end up eliminating magic. In the Season 3 finale, they are able to restore magic by unlocking the fountain at Wellspring. However, Alice and Dean Fogg double-cross them by erasing their memories and giving each of them magic-free identities.

The Library now has control of all magic.

A Monster escapes from Blackspire and possesses Eliot’s (Hale Appleman) body. The Monster/Eliot finds the mind-wiped Quentin who has forgotten his magical identity and holds him hostage. The Monster then seeks out the rest of the gang.

Season 4 picks up where Season 3 left off, with the students unaware that magic exists. But soon, they begin to regain their memories and identities, thanks to Kady.

The Magicians Season 5 plot

As of this writing, there are still four episodes of The Magicians Season 4 left to air. We can’t say much about the plot of Season 5 until after Season 4 ends.

We will update this post with more on what to expect of the plot and storyline of The Magician Season 5 after the Season 4 finale airs in the next few weeks.