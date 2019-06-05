The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3: What time does it come out on Hulu each week?

The wait for Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale is finally over. It has been a long year for fans of the Hulu show, which ended its second season with a dramatic cliffhanger.

Today is the day fans can start to binge watch the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale. The first three episodes have been released on the streaming service. Yes, the critically acclaimed show is back, but fans are not getting the whole season at once.

While the first three episodes dropped at 12am EST last night, fans will have to be patient as the remainder of the season is rolled out. The good news is viewers won’t have to wait long.

I feel like I need to stretch, drink water, and meditate before watching season 3 of the #HandmaidsTale im excited, nervous, and on edge! I love this show, characters and the storytelling 🙌 ITS TIME #BlessedBeTheFruit pic.twitter.com/J3YGmcoplH — Margo GoldGrimes (@iMargo_CEO) June 5, 2019

Each Wednesday a new episode will be released on Hulu. A total of ten more episodes are expected to round out the third season.

The streaming service has not given a specific time each show will be released. If past experience is any indication though, 12am EST on the day of is the magic time.

According to The Verge, the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale will have less suffering and prioritize revolution instead. The focus will shift to June trying to change Gilead from within, as opposed to trying to escape.

If the trailer is any indication, it is going to be one intriguing season. Are you excited the Elisabeth Moss is back for a brand-new season?

Handmaid’s Tale is streaming on Hulu now.