The Good Doctor 2020 return date: When does show come back for Season 3 Episode 11?

The Good Doctor hung up his stethoscope for the festive period after the midseason finale on December 2. However, now that we’re well into 2020, the series is set to return very soon.

Episode 11 of Season 3 has been named Fractured and continues where the last episode left off with our medical savant having to cope with some dramatic and emotional themes. In the previous episode, Shaun (played by Freddie Highmore) took friend, Lea (Paige Spara), with him when he went to see his estranged and dying father.

After some venomous words from his father, a distraught Shaun allows himself to be comforted by his best friend Lea, and it remains to be seen if this affects his relationship with Carly (Jasika Nicole).

Fractured will deal with the aftermath of Shaun and Lea’s intimacy. In the promo, Shaun tells Aaron (Robert Schiff) that “Lying in bed with [Lea] felt different than it does with Carly.” Is he going to break up with Carly?

We can assume that Carly might have some questions for Shaun, and in the promo, she starts with, “Is there anything going on with Lea that you’re not telling me?”

In a medical subplot, the team of doctors struggle with a patient who is refusing to accept any anesthesia during surgery for fear they may relapse.

The episode was written by Mark Rozeman and directed by Gary Hawes. It will guest star Milauna Jemai Jackson as Kerry Gaston, Moises Arias as Luca Jones, Kelly-Ruth Mercier as Dr. Donna Malkin, among others.

As the season continues, another plotline fans are expecting is for Dr. Browne’s (Antonia Thomas) mental health to improve after it hit rock bottom in the midseason finale.

The Good Doctor returns Monday, January 13 at 10/9c on ABC.