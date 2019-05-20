The Game of Thrones finale sucked, says LOTS of fans: See their reaction

It’s safe to say a lot of fans are unhappy with the Game of Thrones Season 8 finale — with many claiming that the conclusion to HBO epic fantasy, well…”sucked.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 premiered on April 14 — nearly two years after Season 7 concluded. By episode 4 of the final season, the fan backlash had already begun with many claiming the writing and direction of Season 8 was letting the show down.

Fans had a similar reaction to the finale that aired last night.

Game of Thrones ending sucked. Ruined the whole series. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) May 20, 2019

Horrible!! 8 years and they end it with this crap? Season 8 in general just sucked — Tom Key (@TomKey8) May 20, 2019

A Change.org petition began following Episode 4 demanding that HBO remakes Season 8 with “competent writers.” After the series finale that aired last night, the petition has continued to garner support — with over 1.1 million signatures at the time of writing.

The only good thing to come of this trainwreck finale. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/4nKTvAxWVm — Clara🍑 (@TN_Snowflake) May 20, 2019

On Twitter, many disappointed said Season 8 meant Game of Thrones was unable to topple AMC series Breaking Bad as the greatest television series ever made.

Congratulations breaking bad for being the best show made #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3dxMuXU3Cv — Nathan (@ParadoxDesmond) May 20, 2019

Biggest winner tonight: Breaking Bad. — Kawob Leonard (@WorldWideWob) May 20, 2019

The Best TV show of all time is neither Breaking Bad nor Game of Thrones It is The Wire This not a debate. This is fact. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) May 20, 2019

The finale answered many questions following the Battle of King’s Landing. And despite the backlash, the series continues to be a smash hit for HBO and a cultural phenomenon. As with many popular series, such as The Sopranos, the finale was controversial.

Before tonight's episode of GoT, big thanks to George R.R. Martin, David Benioff, and Dan Weiss for creating 8 seasons of enthralling fantasy (and human) drama. Few shows can truly be called groundbreaking. This is one of them. You guys rock! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 20, 2019

In the Game of Thrones finale, titled The Iron Thrones (SPOILERS AHEAD), Daenerys Targaryen makes it clear that her ambition does not end in Westeros but she intends on conquering the world. Tyrion and Arya convince Jon Snow that Daenerys will have him and Sansa killed if he does not stop her.

Jon Snow attempts to convince Daenerys to stop after criticizing her decision to burn King’s Landing to the ground. After she refuses and tells Jon to join her, he stabs her in the heart while they kiss.

Drogon melts the Iron Throne, spares Jon and takes Daenaeys’ body away to an unknown location. Jon and Tyrion are imprisoned for many weeks before the Lords of Westeros decide that Bran the Broken should be King and Jon is banished to the Night’s Watch.

Arya heads west of Westeros and Sansa requests the secession of the North from Westeros and she becomes the Queen. Jon Snow heads beyond the wall and King Bran Stark begins his reign as King of the Six Kingdoms.