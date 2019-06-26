The Family Chantel trailer: The most shocking moments from this 90 Day Fiance family

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s families are about to get a lot more screen time when TLC debuts the 90 Day Fiance spinoff The Family Chantel next month.

The super trailer for the series has been released and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the controversial families are bringing all the drama that we’re used to and even stepping it up a notch.

The first The Family Chantel trailer is only two minutes long but in that short time, 90 Day Fiance viewers are teased with tons of drama as Pedro and Chantel continue working to bring their families together.

Right off the bat, we see Pedro call Chantel’s family “a circus” while she claims that she doesn’t “know what’s going on in his head sometimes.”

From there, Pedro confronts Chantel’s father and brother, telling them he wants them to be his father and brother but can’t make that happen with the way they currently treat him.

Pedro and Chantel hit another huge snag when he starts looking into bringing his mom and sister to the U.S. permanently. Does Pedro really think Chantel is going to open up her home to those women after some of the stunts they pulled?

It also turns out that it’s not just Chantel’s relationship that her family sticks their nose in. They’ll also be investigating her sister Winter’s man and from the way things look in The Family Chantel trailer, they’ll be digging up some dirt on him too.

Then, when The Family Chantel heads to the Dominican Republic to meet up with Pedro’s family, it’s a sure bet that sparks will fly. Especially when Chantel confronts Nicole and her friend Coraima.

Yes, this is the same girl that Pedro dirty danced with when he was in the D.R. while Chantel was back home crying over him.

New Series Sneak Peak | The Family Chantel Things are about to get a whole lot more stupider! The family feud continues when the first-ever #90DayFiance spinoff series #TheFamilyChantel premieres Monday, July 22nd at 10/9c. Who's ready?! 🖐 Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Monday, June 24, 2019

Is this the beginning of the end for Pedro and Chantel? Be sure to check out The Family Chantel super trailer above and tune in for this explosive series.

The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, July 22nd at 10/9c on TLC.