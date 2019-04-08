The Family Chantel: TLC announces new 90 Day Fiance spinoff

When TLC announced the return of The Family Chantel on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, fans of the series got excited.

Now, they have even more to cheer about because Chantel, Pedro and the rest of their family is about to get even more screen time with the announcement of another 90 Day Fiance spinoff, The Family Chantel.

We won’t be getting the full dose of The Family Chantel until later this summer, though, as TLC announced that the upcoming spinoff won’t begin until July.

That said, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? begins on Monday, April 15 at 8/7c, so we’ll get to see Chantel and Pedro then and get even more of them as that spinoff winds down.

“This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night,” said Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC. “Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, THE FAMILY CHANTEL hits the bullseye.”

90 Day Fiance fans have obsessed over Chantel and Pedro and their constant family drama since the pair made their debut on 90 Day Fiance Season 4 and followed them feverishly when they made the move to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2.

Give the past drama between Chantel, Pedro and their respective families, will they all be able to come together now that the 90 Day Fiance stars have been married for a few years? Or will Chantel’s parents and siblings still hold the same contempt for Pedro as before?

We can’t wait to see what the newest 90 Day Fiance spinoff has in store.

The Family Chantel will debut in July 2019 on TLC.