The Curse of Oak Island tops cable ratings charts

The latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island topped the cable ratings chart for Tuesday night — and was also the most-watched cable show, according to official Nielsen stats.

A total of 3.129million viewers tuned in to watch the December 19 episode, titled The Lot Thickens. That was more than any other cable show that night.

The episode also got a 0.9 18-49 rating — meaning 0.9 per cent of all TV-watching adults in the US within that age group watched the show on average every minute it was on, according to the Nieslen figures. The 18-49 age group is the most important for advertisers.

No other cable show on Tuesday got such a high rating, with WWE Smackdown in second place with a 0.8 18-49 rating, and 2.578million total viewers.

In third place was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo, with a 0.6 18-49 rating and 1.653million viewers, while Fixer Upper on Home was in fourth place with a 0.5 18-49 rating and a total of 2.357million viewers.

The second most-watched cable show on Tuesday night was The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, with 2,735 viewers tuning in, but it had just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 age group.

Both the rating and viewing figures for the latest Curse of Oak Island episode were up on last week, when 3.005million viewers tuned in and the show got a 0.8 18-49 rating.

More people are also tuning in now than they were at the start of the season, when there were 2.949million total viewers for the Season 5 premiere. That was a record number of viewers for a Curse of Oak Island season opener — and a big increase on the figure for Season 4, which saw 2.62 million people tune in for the premiere.

The first three seasons were also lower, with 2.26million tuning in for the first episode of Season 3, 2.6million for the Season 2 premiere, and 2.53 for the first ever episode back in Season 1.

The episode of The Curse of Oak Island with the highest ever number of total viewers according to Nielsen stats was last year’s Season 4 finale, which 3.79 people tuned in to watch.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.