The Curse of Oak Island: Money Pit operation may have to shut down after sinkhole bombshell

On The Curse of Oak Island this week, the team is in dire straits when a potentially catastrophic development at the Money Pit could stop the search indefinitely.

In the Season 6 episode, Voyage to the Bottom of the Cenote, things take an alarming turn after treasure hunter Marty Lagina’s hopeful but premature announcement, “Here we are in H8, we’re gonna keep looking!”

What could go wrong? The team has no idea of the fate about to befall them when metal detection expert Gary Drayton finds a potential top pocket find amongst the spoils.

“Ohhh, look at that,” he exclaims after discovering what looks like a metal nail or spike, leading Jack Begley to say, “we could be in the original Money Pit then!”

But you know what they say about counting chickens before they’re hatched, and suddenly the mood turns 180 degrees when someone notices that the ground around the metal can was sinking into the muck and disappearing. Immediately the operation to retrieve the legendary buried treasure and historical artifacts grinds to a halt and the area must be inspected.

“That’s not good,” says Rick Lagina as he gets on his hands and knees and scrutinizes the sunken earth with a flashlight. Rick never hesitates to get down in the mud to explore up close when an exciting find is made, but this discovery is troubling.

“There’s a decent possibility that the whole Money Pit area may collapse,” he says.

Later he declares, “All this work, all the research, and it may come down to we can’t continue. I’m worried.”

Coming from the more optimistic of the two treasure-hunting Lagina brothers, these words have an especially ominous ring to them.

In a recent episode, the action in the Money Pit area came to a similar sudden halt when someone found what could be a bone fragment. Will the team ever be able to recover whatever riches are hiding in the Money Pit area, or was their latest find their last?

Tune in to find out!

Watch Curse of Oak Island | Tuesday at 9/8c 🚨ATTN🚨 "We could be in the original Money Pit." Explore with the Lagina's next Tuesday on Curse of Oak Island at 9/8c on HISTORY. Posted by The Curse of Oak Island on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

The Curse of Oak Island airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c.